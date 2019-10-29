Lyft Pink is the ridesharing company’s new monthly subscription service

Lyft is continuing to explore ways to cement loyalty among members of its ridesharing community, as well as attract newcomers to its service.

The latest effort is a subscription service called Lyft Pink. It’s a more affordable and simpler version of its All-Access Plan, which asked riders to fork out a whopping $299 a month for 30 free trips, so long as each one came in at under $15 (you paid the difference if the ride cost more than that).

Lyft Pink, which is set to replace the All-Access Plan, costs a more reasonable $20 a month and offers a 15% discount on all Lyft rides.

The San Francisco-based company says Lyft Pink is “coming soon,” and is encouraging interested riders to sign up for updates about its launch.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lyft said the new offering is ideal for those “who take 2-3 rides per week (or more!) and who are looking to make the most of their time and money.”

Extra perks

Subscribers to Lyft Pink can also enjoy a few extra perks for their monthly outlay. These include priority airport pickups, “relaxed cancelations” where the company will cover three cancel fees per month, and “surprise offers” for seasonal discounts and exclusive savings.

Waived lost-and-found fees are also part of the package, and Lyft riders who use the company’s rentable bikes and scooters can enjoy three 30-minute bike or scooter rides per month.

Lyft says the $20 monthly fee will auto-renew every month, though riders can cancel their subscription at any time.

Fighting Uber

The high cost of Lyft’s All-Access Plan likely deterred many riders from signing up when it launched last year. It didn’t help that just a short time after Lyft launched the deal, rival ridesharing service Uber introduced Ride Pass in select cities. Ride Pass costs between $15 and $25 a month and offers discounts of up to 15% on each trip. Ride costs are unaffected by surge pricing, too, which can be a real annoyance for many customers. Depending on the city, Uber’s deal also offers free access to its rentable bikes and scooters.

Lyft will be hoping that its more affordable monthly fee, together with the bundled perks, will be a bigger hit than its pricey All-Access Plan as it seeks to lock in customers in its ongoing battle with Uber.

Editors' Recommendations