Digital Trends
Cars

Mazda offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto integration for vehicles 2014 and newer

AJ Dellinger
By
mazda apple carplay android auto integration 2014 and newer 7876590714 027b5aa0e4 k
Peter Riley/Flickr

It’s increasingly common for new vehicles to come equipped with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the in-car smartphone screen mirroring technology that lets you control your phone from your car’s dashboard. But Mazda doesn’t want owners of slightly older cars to feel left out. The car manufacturer is offering owners of vehicles dating back to 2014 to upgrade their infotainment systems to ones that are compatible with both Apple and Google’s car offerings.

If you own an older model of Mazda, you might be able to get the upgrade to the Mazda Connect infotainment system for $199 plus labor. Mazda did not provide a full list of eligible cars, so contact your dealer to find out if you qualify. According to the company, the upgrade process will take about two hours to complete. Depending on what your dealership charges for labor, it could end up costing you as much as $500 to complete the upgrade. But if you find yourself in your car a lot, it might be worth paying for. It’s about the cost of a phone to have access to your phone right on your dashboard.

The swap to the Mazda Connect infotainment system will require a hardware swap within your car, including a change to 2.1-amp USB ports. That’s an upgrade over the 1-amp USB ports found in most older Mazdas, which isn’t powerful enough to both charge a phone and offer mirroring features like showing directions from the Maps app. The higher power USB ports are needed to facilitate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, systems effectively put your smartphone’s home screen right on your car’s infotainment system. Many apps are available through the system, which allows you to go hands-free and continue to stay connected. Apple just recently upgraded CarPlay with iOS 12 so that users are able to mirror Google Maps or Waze within their vehicles, opening up the option to use third-party navigation apps other than the company’s own Maps app. Both Google and Apple regularly update the system to expand support, especially as they become more common in modern vehicles.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure
Product Review

While other crossovers dabble in dirt, Toyota's truck-like RAV4 doubles down

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 gets a clean-sheet redesign, ditching the previous generation’s car-like styling for truck-like toughness. Toyota’s compact crossover also gets more tech and new powertrains.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Cars

Land Rover’s new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city

Land Rover introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The familiar design keeps the outgoing model's shape and dimensions but receives an injection of styling cues from the Velar and never-before-seen off-road tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber embarks on plan to offer a better service for riders in wheelchairs wav
Cars

Here’s how Uber plans to improve its service for riders in wheelchairs

Uber is working to improve its service for disabled riders. Its latest initiative sees it teaming up with a specialist transportation firm to provide more wheelchair-accessible vehicles with wait times of less than 15 minutes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla next generation supercharger 2019 9389779058 160c584a96 b
Cars

Tesla’s next-generation Superchargers will arrive in 2019

Tesla is planning on starting the roll out the next generation of Superchargers starting in 2019. According to Elon Musk, they will be within range of at least 95 percent of people in "active markets."
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2020 kia soul grows up while staying hip and boxy la auto show teaser 2
Cars

The hamster-friendly 2020 Kia Soul will rock out at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia has released a teaser image to preview the next Soul. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2020 Soul will keep the outgoing model's boxy proportions but it will wear a sharper design.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waze speeding alert car
Cars

Oops! Teen driver loses license just 49 minutes after passing his test

A German teen lost his driving license just 49 minutes after passing his test. Cops spotted the guy doing more than twice the road's legal speed limit, resulting in a driving ban and a fine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

From EVs to forbidden fruit, car lovers have a lot to be thankful for this year

Thanksgiving is about food, football, family, and great deals. For us, it's also about cars. The members of Digital Trends' car team are taking a minute to reflect on what we're thankful for in 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Carlos Ghosn
Cars

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted, arrested after whistleblower cries foul

Nissan will oust chairman Carlos Ghosn after an internal investigation revealed he underreported his salary to Japan's financial authorities for years. Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's representative directors, will leave for the same reason.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 jaguar i pace review feat
Product Review

Trade in your Tesla. Jaguar's I-Pace shows just how sweet an EV can be

Though BMW is the first premium brand to offer an EV, and Tesla doesn’t skimp on creature comforts, its Jaguar and its I-Pace that introduces luxury standards to the all-electric segment.
Posted By Miles Branman
Danton Arts Kustom Espada
Cars

This French firm alchemized a classic Lamborghini into a hot-rod for four

French hot-rod builder Danton Arts Kustom has turned a 1970 Lamborghini Espada into a hot-rod for four passengers. Nearly every part of the Espada has been updated or modified but the build keeps the coupe's original V12 engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon