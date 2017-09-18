A new rotary-powered sports car is due at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Why it matters to you Mazda shows time-tested technology can be repurposed to complement new, state-of-the-art features like electric drivetrains.

We’ve been getting some mixed messages from Mazda lately about its iconic rotary engine. Though Mazda guarantees its working on new rotary technology, it says it isn’t building an RX-7 successor with such an engine.

That would be fine, yet Mazda keeps building rotary-powered sports car concepts. First, there was the RX-Vision, and now, a new rotary-powered concept is coming to October’s Tokyo Motor Show. Expected to be the next evolution of the RX-Vision, this might be our best look at whatever form an RX-7 replacement will take.

According to Matsuhiro Tanaka, Mazda’s vice president for research and development in Europe, the new concept intends to be made a reality: “I will say is that we are making the utmost efforts to try and make this a possibility.”

Don’t expect the rotary to be riding alone in whatever new sports car is coming, though. Patent filings and industry gossip suggest the Wankel will be part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

On paper, the rotary engine would perform the same function as the 600cc two-cylinder available at an extra cost on the BMW i3. It wouldn’t directly drive the wheels, but it would generate enough electricity to charge the battery pack on-the-go. An electric car equipped with a gasoline-burning range extender inevitably emits a little bit of CO2, but it’s able to drive much further on a single charge.

A few drawbacks have prevented the Wankel engine from truly rivaling the piston engine. Notably, it uses more fuel and it typically produces less torque than a comparable four-cylinder. But, its advantages are well-suited to range-extending duties. It’s compact, which clears up more space for passengers, cargo, and in this application batteries, it’s light, quiet, and vibration-free. Mazda is even developing an advanced start-stop system to keep fuel economy in check, according to patent applications uncovered by Autoblog.

Mazda experimented with using a rotary engine in an electric car four years ago when it introduced the experimental Mazda2 RE concept. It never reached production, but engineers are using the data gathered over the course of the project to develop a series-produced electric vehicle tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2019.

Look for an update here as soon as Mazda lifts the sheet on its new concept. If the RX-Vision is any indicator, there’s a handsome concept awaiting us.

Update: Added that Mazda plans to unveil a rotary-powered sports car at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.