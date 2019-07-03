Digital Trends
Cars

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you

Ronan Glon
By

McLaren has introduced an electric sports car, but it’s not the kind that will put Tesla on notice — unless the two firms want to battle for bragging rights in the kiddy car segment. The British firm scaled down its 720S into a battery-powered Ride-On toy for kids between the ages of 3 and 6.

It looks just like the real thing, and details like the headlights are shockingly realistic. Even the trick dihedral doors have trickled down from the series-produced model. While it’s not made of carbon fiber for obvious cost reasons, the color palette takes authenticity to the next level. Buyers can choose from one of seven shades available in the McLaren portfolio, including eye-catching Azores orange and a heritage-laced hue called papaya spark. Those who want to keep a low-profile as they ride around the block can select onyx black or saros gray.

Power comes from a single electric motor, but McLaren hasn’t released its specifications. The company did note that the motor is connected to a functional accelerator pedal, and an engine sound synthesizer pumps the real car’s sweet-sounding V8 soundtrack through speakers to give toddlers their first supercar experience. There is even a key to start the motor, though the Ride-On comes with a remote control for semi-autonomous driving (or, depending on your perspective, parental supervision and interference).

1 of 9
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11063 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11064 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11065 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11069 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11068 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11071 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment large 11070 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11073 mclaren720sride
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11072 mclaren720sride

Tech is a big part of every McLaren, and the 720S Ride-On is no exception. The screen embedded into the dashboard provides key information about the car and its surroundings, like how much electricity is left in the battery. It also displays an infotainment system that comes pre-loaded with songs popular among 6 year olds. Drivers can listen to their own tunes — and even watch a movie — by inserting a USB drive or an SD card.

The McLaren 720S Ride-On starts at 315 British pounds, a sum that converts to approximately $400 U.S. It’s available to order now through select toy stores in England and abroad. Enthusiasts who want a life-size McLaren powered by an electric powertrain will need to wait. The company began putting an electric test mule through its paces in 2017, but it conceded the technology isn’t ready for mass production yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

M, L, and XL: Land Rover plans to build a Defender to suit every off-roader
Up Next

Amazon offers $80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 before the 4th of July
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
Cars

Volkswagen Type 20 concept wraps modern tech in a classic shape

The Volkswagen Type 20 concept is a classic 1962 Microbus updated with features like an electric powertrain, facial recognition, and an infotainment system. It was built to celebrate the expansion of VW Silicon Valley research center.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from today, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw power bev electric car test mule is a 720 hp 5 series rg prototype 1
Cars

This supercar-beating EV test mule wants you to think it’s a normal BMW 5 Series

BMW turned a 5 Series into one of the most powerful cars it has ever made, and it's using this prototype to test electric car components. Its drivetrain is made up of regular-production parts, like the motors that will power the iX3.
Posted By Ronan Glon
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bentley continental gt pikes peak international hill climb 2019 breaks production car record
Cars

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley broke the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak is one of the toughest challenges in racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla fixes potentially fiery problem with an over-the-air software update

Tesla sent a team of in-house investigators to Shanghai, China, to determined why an early Model S exploded and caught fire. It blamed the fire on a defective battery module, and sent an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota e-Palette concept
Cars

Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture

Five Japanese automakers -- including Subaru and Mazda -- will each invest in a self-driving car joint venture started by Toyota and SoftBank. The goal of the venture, dubbed Monet, is to develop mobility services around self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 audi s8 news specs performance
Cars

2020 Audi S8 packs twin-turbocharged V8 muscle into a discreet form

The 2020 Audi S8 is the performance version of Audi's A8 luxury flagship. It gets a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and mild-hybrid system, along with all-wheel steering and a clever air suspension system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW autonomous 7 series
Cars

BMW’s relaxing autonomous 7 Series gave me a glimpse of the new normal

BMW invests between six and seven percent of its annual revenues into research and development, and its engineers are developing autonomous technology with ride-sharing programs in mind.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla sold a lot more Model 3’s than anyone expected in latest quarter

Tesla Motors has set two new records during the second quarter of 2019. With the reporting of the company's sales figures today, it was disclosed that Tesla achieved production of 87,048 vehicles, and deliveries of 95,200 vehicles. Both of…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
Cars

BMW continues to define the concept of style over substance with the 2020 X6

The 2020 BMW X6 aims to be the best at the SUV coupe concept it invented. The third-generation X6 features more muscular styling, more powerful engines, and several new tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein