MediaTek wants to bring its phone tech to cars, and Nvidia’s going to help

Andy Boxall
By
A mockup of the MediaTek and Nvidia platform for cars.

MediaTek is best known for its smartphone chips that power phones like the OnePlus Nord N300, Asus ROG Phone 6D, and plenty more. But it’s now eyeing greater involvement in the automotive industry andwill use the expertise it has gained from these devices.

At the Computex 2023 trade show, MediaTek announced the Dimensity Auto platform and a partnership with Nvidia — and the pair will soon showcase their collective strengths in cars around the world.

MediaTek doesn’t only make chips for phones. Many commonplace devices in the smart home use MediaTek processors, including many smart TVs, Amazon’s Alexa devices, and the Peloton exercise bike. But mobile has played a large part in its belief that it can find success in cars too, as it will use many of the things it has learned working on phones inside vehicles.

For example, MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Connect system will bring 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite connections to cars — all of which it already works on in phones. While the vessel may be different, the underlying tech isn’t all that far apart. The Dimensity Auto Cockpit system will use the technology MediaTek incorporates into its televisions, phone displays, and image signal processors (ISP) used for phone cameras.

Through its GPU and AI expertise, Nvidia is already heavily involved in the automotive world and will work with MediaTek on Dimensity Auto. The in-car infotainment systems produced will also use Nvidia’s Drive OS software. It’s going to pay particular attention to the Dimensity Auto Drive system and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). MediaTek is also involved with cars at the moment, but not to the extent it intends to be. According to the company, the new push will integrate many of its existing solutions into one new system, and the partnership with Nvidia helps it to prepare for the future in the rapidly changing industry.

A mockup of the MediaTek Dimensity Auto chipset.

“The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system-on-chip and Nvidia’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety, and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level,” said Nvidia’s CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai added: “With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles.”

Neither company is sharing any information on which car manufacturers they are working with yet, or when the exact launch will be, but its expected chip production will begin in 2026, with hardware ready for 2027 model-year cars. It will be a global solution, and the pair intend to work with manufacturers around the world.

MediaTek may be the world’s No. 1 global supplier of mobile chipsets, but rival Qualcomm has its own Qualcomm Automotive solution, and according to Counterpoint Research, its 5G connected car solution commanded an 80% market share at the end of 2022.

Samsung Exynos loses big even as MediaTek widens its lead over Qualcomm
MediaTek logo seen outside one of its offices in Taiwan.

When MediaTek overtook Qualcomm to become the biggest smartphone chipset vendor in 2020, it did so by grabbing 31% of the smartphone SoC market. A year later, the Taiwanese company has not only managed to hold on to that position but has also significantly widened its lead over Qualcomm.

According to a recent Counterpoint Research report, MediaTek’s share in the smartphone chipset market -- as of Q3 2021 -- stands at 40%, showing an increase of seven percentage points compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was bolstered partly by a surge in demand for 4G LTE phones in emerging markets (like India), where 5G networks are still several years away. In comparison, Qualcomm, which had 28% of the global SoC market in 2020, found its market share drop to 27%.

Read more
4 big names commit to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip for flagship phones
MediaTek

The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek’s first true flagship smartphone processor, and one that is expected to power a wide variety of high-end devices over the next year. MediaTek said at its launch that the first devices with the chip inside would arrive during the first three months of 2022, and it has now released details on which manufacturers are signed on to use the Dimensity 9000.

Currently, there are four names on the list, and due to MediaTek’s admission that the Dimensity 9000 would initially be most relevant to the Chinese market, several of the manufacturers don’t have a big international presence at the moment. However, one stands out as being different, and that’s Oppo. The company says “the next Find X flagship will be the first to be launched with the Dimensity 9000 flagship platform.”

Read more
Dimensity 9000 vs. Snapdragon 888: How new MediaTek flagship threatens Qualcomm
A render of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is intended to launch the Taiwanese chipmaker into the mainstream on the back of performance that rivals the 800-pound gorillas in the room, like Apple's A15 Bionic and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus mobile platforms. While the new chip appears solid on paper, how well is it actually equipped to take on these competitors? We take a look.
What's the big deal about Dimensity?
Many smartphone companies are following in Apple's footsteps, with plans to launch their own systems on a chip (SoC) to cut away from their dependence on a single brand and mitigate the effects of the global semiconductor shortage. As a result, many companies are trying to find their place in a race that is currently led by Qualcomm. Aside from smartphone companies moving production in-house, underdogs like MediaTek are also vying for a share in the flagship market. The result of this is the new and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is tailored to take on the leaders in the segment.

MediaTek's Dimensity series has already made headlines around the world after being used on popular devices such as the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Realme X7 Max, both of which run the Dimensity 1200. Although high-end, these are not flagship or premium devices, and truth be told, MediaTek hasn't really had a truly flagship chipset -- until now. With the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek aims to challenge the invariable monopoly of the Snapdragon 8xx series in the flagship Android smartphone market.
Dimensity 9000
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 has many firsts up its sleeves. Besides being the first mobile SoC to be manufactured on a 4nm process, it is the first one to use TSMC's new N4 design. This design choice gives it an edge over the Snapdragon 888, the Apple A15 Bionic, and the Samsung Exynos 2100 — all of which are based on 5nm designs. Qualcomm's shift of its chip manufacturing from TSMC to Samsung's foundries presents an opportunity for MediaTek to fill this gap and benefit significantly because of the smaller node — thus, leading the industry in this respect.
New Core Architecture

Read more