Cars

Mercedes downsizes its plug-in hybrid tech with the new A250e sedan, hatchback

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid

Mercedes-Benz is adding plug-in hybrid powertrains to its compact models. In Europe, the recently redesigned A-Class sedan and hatchback will soon be available with a plug-in hybrid option, as will the B-Class pseudo-minivan. While the A-Class sedan is sold in the United States (with the related CLA on the way), Mercedes hasn’t confirmed availability of the plug-in hybrid model yet.

The plug-in hybrid A-Class is designated as the A250e. Its powertrain consists of a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with an integrated electric motor. Total system output is 217 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the front wheels. The A250e hatchback will do 0 to 62 mph in 6.6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 146 mph, according to Mercedes. Corresponding figures for the sedan are 6.7 seconds and 149 mph.

The electric motor also serves as the gasoline engine’s starter, similar to the mild-hybrid powertrains used in other Mercedes models. To make room for the 15.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the exhaust exits from under the floor at the center of the car, rather than going all the way to the back. The fuel tank is also wedged between the rear wheels, helping to free up more space.

Mercedes quoted an electric-only range of over 40 miles, but that’s using the European NEDC testing cycle. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency testing cycle would likely produce a lower number. Top speed in electric mode is limited to 87 mph. To help drivers maximize efficiency, the A250e can use its navigation system to plot when to use electric power. Mercedes estimates that a full recharge will take one hour and 45 minutes using a 7.4-kilowatt Level 2 AC charging station. The A50e is also equipped for DC fast charging, which can give an 80-percent charge in about 25 minutes, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes wants to have 20 plug-in hybrids in its global lineup by 2020. It already has plug-in hybrid versions of the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class sedans, as well as the GLC crossover, but not every model is available in every market. Following the launch of the A-Class and B-Class plug-ins, the GLE will be the next model to get the plug-in hybrid treatment, Mercedes has confirmed.

Don't Miss

The most reliable cars of 2019
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Formula One-inspired Project Black S may enter production

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Subaru WRX STI Typa RA NBR Special
Cars

Bored with stock? The best tuner cars are begging to be modified

Modification has been around almost as long as the automobile itself. Here are some of the best tuner cars you can find, ranging from American muscle standouts to Japanese drift cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
toyota raises the curtain on 2020 corolla nightshade editions 14 1
Cars

Toyota raises the curtain on 2020 Corolla Nightshade Editions

The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE sedan and hatchback with a CVT (continuously variable transmission) will be available in Nightshade Editions, joining the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, and Sienna with the blacked-out trim style option.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Toyota Camry
Cars

Here’s why your Uber or Lyft car always seems to be a Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is one of the most popular cars sold in the United States, and not just with retail buyers. Uber and Lyft drivers love the Camry for its reliability, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
volkswagens electric dune buggy could reach production vw id rg 1
Cars

The electric Volkswagen ID Buggy makes even Ferrari drivers stop and stare

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy, and Digital Trends drove it in California. It's a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Infiniti QX80
Cars

Infiniti will take on BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its own crossover coupe

Launching in 2020, the Infiniti QX55 will be a crossover coupe similar to models that have proven successful for BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Infiniti said the QX55 will have styling influenced by its early 2000s FX.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bugatti centodieci dt 1
Cars

The Bugatti Centodieci is only possible because of the latest design tech

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing a limited-edition hypercar named Centodieci. It's based on the Chiron, but its engine makes 1,600 horsepower, and it's a tribute to the EB110 released during the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

Discover the engineering Easter eggs in the new 2020 Ford Explorer

The 2020 Ford Explorer received a ground-up overhaul, with major changes that include a new hybrid powertrain option. But even the engineering details of the new Explorer are worth checking out.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
acura type s concept 2019 monterey car week dt pebble 2
Cars

Type S concept marks the return of sportier Acura models

Not seen since 2008, the Acura Type S once signified the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. Acura will revive Type S with a concept car debuting at Monterey Car Week, followed by two new production models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
beach to baja dune buggies make news from vw id concept mcqueens manx 10102
Cars

Beach to Baja: Dune buggies in the news, from VW ID concept to McQueen’s Manx

It was a big week for dune buggies. VW revealed an electric concept vehicle, the ID. BUGGY. Steve McQueen's Thomas Crown Affair buggy is headed to auction. Glickenhaus revealed the Baja Boot, a street-legal Baja-racing-capable dune buggy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Cars

Starman on Tesla Roadster makes first orbit around sun, braces for loneliness

Starman and his Tesla Roadster, sent by SpaceX to outer space last year, have completed their first orbit around the sun. The people on Earth may be able to catch a glimpse of the cherry-red electric vehicle on November 2020.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the ray paves way to future wattway road
Cars

France’s first-ever solar panel road appears to have some serious issues

France launched its first-ever solar road to much fanfare in 2016, partly in an effort to discover if the technology provided a viable route to greener highways. Recent reports, however, suggest it has some serious issues.
Posted By Trevor Mogg