 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid gets improved tech features

Stephen Edelstein
By
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid driving.
Hyundai

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid is adding plug-in efficiency to one of the most popular crossover SUVs on the market. For the 2025 model year, it gets its first major update since its launch, gaining a new infotainment display, more software-based features, and some mild styling updates.

Along with the rest of the 2025 Tucson lineup, the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid switches from the previous dual-screen setup to a panoramic curved display that combines a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A 12.0-inch head-up display is available as well.

Recommended Videos

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the board. Hyundai previously required customers to choose between wireless versions of these smartphone connectivity features, but a new operating system has corrected that. Turn-by-turn directions from CarPlay and Android Auto can also be viewed in the new head-up display.

Related

All 2025 Tucson models also gain over-the-air (OTA) update capability and will be among the first Hyundai models with the automaker’s Hyundai Pay service, which allows drivers to pay for parking or fuel from their vehicles. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot can support up to five devices, and Digital Key 2 Premium lets phones replace key fobs.

Hyundai claims changes were made to the grille and daytime running lights, from 10 lighting elements to eight larger elements. But you’ll have to look carefully to distinguish between a 2025 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid and the pre-face-lift version, which debuted alongside the current-generation gasoline and hybrid Tucson as a 2022 model.

As before, a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor route power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor gets a bump in power, though, and total system horsepower increases slightly to 268 hp (torque is unchanged at 258 pound-feet).

1 of 10
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid front three quarter view.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid driving.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid profile view.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid rear three quarter view.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid taillight.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid headlights.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid interior.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid screens.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid touchscreen.
Hyundai
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid head-up display.
Hyundai

The 13.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack is the same size as before, and while Hyundai hasn’t released any electric range estimates, the 2025 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid likely won’t improve on the 2024 model’s 33 miles of electric range. That’s about the same as the related Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid but short of the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s 42 miles. A 7.2-kilowatt Level 2 AC onboard charger can recharge the battery pack in less than two hours, Hyundai claims.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid is scheduled to reach dealerships later this summer, with pricing to be announced closer to that time. While Hyundai is still moving ahead with EVs, the automaker believes plug-in hybrids like the Tucson remain a good fit for customers not ready to make the leap to all-electric motoring.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
2023 Toyota Sequoia supersizes hybrid tech
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia towing an Airstream trailer.

If you want to appreciate how far automotive technology has come in the past decade and a half, take a look at the Toyota Sequoia.

Toyota's full-size SUV was last redesigned for the 2007 model year, and today it feels as ancient as the giant trees it's named for. The Sequoia predates the proliferation of infotainment and driver-assist tech, and when it was designed, the only way to provide sufficient grunt was to stick a gas-guzzling V8 under the hood. Times have changed, and now, finally, so has the Sequoia.

Read more
Hyundai recalls nearly half a million Tucson SUVs over fire risk
2016-hyundai-tuscon

Hyundai is recalling 471,000 SUVs registered in the U.S. to fix a fault that could cause a fire. The move by the Korean automaker comes four months after it recalled 180,000 vehicles for the same issue.

The vehicle requiring attention is the Hyundai Tucson, model years 2016 through 2018, as well as model years 2020 through 2021. Tucson SUVs with Hyundai's Smart Cruise Control feature are not part of the recall.

Read more
2021 Ford F-150 hybrid first drive review: Tech can be tough
2021 ford f 150 review front three quarter

People talk about “car shopping” but, statistically speaking, most Americans drive off the dealership lot in a pickup truck. The Ford F-150 is the bestselling vehicle in the United States — and has been for decades. Its main rivals, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500, aren’t far behind on the sales charts.

The F-150 has maintained its dominance in part because it has changed with the times. The modern F-150 is no spartan work vehicle. It has the same level of infotainment and driver-assist tech as most passenger cars, with good-enough road manners to serve as a daily driver.

Read more