  1. Cars

Hyundai recalls nearly half a million Tucson SUVs over fire risk

By

Hyundai is recalling 471,000 SUVs registered in the U.S. to fix a fault that could cause a fire. The move by the Korean automaker comes four months after it recalled 180,000 vehicles for the same issue.

The vehicle requiring attention is the Hyundai Tucson, model year 2016 through 2018, as well as model year 2020 through 2021. Tucson SUVs with Hyundai’s Smart Cruise Control feature are not part of the recall.

The problem concerns a potential electrical short in the Tucson’s antilock brake system computer that could lead to a fire. The issue is deemed so serious that the company is recommending owners park their vehicle outside and away from buildings until the necessary repairs have taken place.

Around 12 fires are known to have occurred as a result of the fault, though fortunately no injuries or deaths have been reported to date.

The nearly half a million additional Tucson SUVs were added to the recall in recent days after new findings emerged during a long-running investigation, the Seoul-based auto giant said.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Hyundai in late February and asked to take their Tucson SUV to a dealer, which will carry out work to replace the fuse at no cost.

Don’t want to wait until then? Then head over to Hyundai’s U.S. site and tap in your vehicle identification number to quickly see if your Tucson is part of the recall. The automaker also has a customer assistance center offering a range of ways to get in touch.

Hyundai has issued a number of recall notices in recent years, including one in early 2020 that saw the Korean firm calling in 430,000 Elantra sedans, also over a fire risk.

The company was also in the news last week after it confirmed it’s in talks with Apple about a possible partnership to build an electric car, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla offers two new Model Y options, though one may be a squeeze

tesla model y offers two new options one perhaps a squeeze 7 seats

Tesla sudden accelerations caused by driver error, NHTSA concludes

Tesla Model 3

Apple in talks with Hyundai over possible car, automaker confirms

apple car news 3 970x647 c 720x720

Apple’s electric car may be at least five years away, report says

electric car plugged in

Every upcoming electric pickup truck

2022 gmc hummer ev electric truck

FWD vs. RWD vs. AWD: Drivetrain layouts and what they mean

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country review

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

How long do car batteries last?

how long does a car battery last rg 1

How to defog the windows in your car

how to defog car windows wikipedia commons foggy windshield

14 awesome flying taxis and cars currently in development

Porsche Boeing flying taxi

The best vehicle anti-theft devices for 2021

anti-theft devices

AWD vs. 4WD

Jeep Wrangler

The best Android Auto apps

Android Auto update