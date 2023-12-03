 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jeep Wrangler 4xe hit with battery fire recall, owners told to stop charging

Andrew Martonik
By
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plugged in and charging.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

America’s bestselling plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has another battery recall on the books. Jeep just posted recall “B9A” (aka National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall 23V-787) for the Wrangler 4xe, and it’s a doozy: the recall focuses on potential fire risk with the 4xe’s 17.3kWh battery, and until it’s fixed, owners are encouraged to stop charging their car and to park it outside away from other vehicles:

“An internally failed HV battery could lead to a vehicle fire with the ignition on or off. A vehicle fire can result in increased risk of occupant injury and/or injury to persons outside the vehicle, as well as property damage … Customers are advised to refrain from recharging these vehicles and not to park them inside of buildings or structures, or near other vehicles until the vehicle has the final repair completed.”

Recommended Videos

Stellantis (Jeep’s parent) is aware of eight instances of 4xe battery fires, six of which occurred while charging. Just over 42,000 4xes are being recalled, mostly in the U.S., though it’s expected that just 1% have the potential fire-causing issue. The fix is simple: New software is loaded onto the car, and if a specific fault is discovered afterward, the entire battery will need to be replaced.

If you have a Wrangler 4xe, you can check to see if your car is affected by entering your VIN at the Jeep recall site. That’s only the start, though: Jeep says in the recall notice that it doesn’t yet have the software distributed to dealers to fix it. You can sign up to be notified when it is ready, but that’s not going to make owners feel much better about driving a car they now know has a risk (no matter how small) of fire associated with it.

Any risk of a battery fire, no matter how small the chance, will make owners uneasy.

My own 2022 Wrangler 4xe is among the affected cars, and like many people, I live in a city and don’t actually have the choice to park outside of a garage and away from structures. So, let’s hope the software is available soon and I can get in for the fix. I won’t be charging my car until then, which is a real shame; though the 4xe’s battery is relatively small, it makes a big difference in overall fuel economy for shorter city-centric driving.

This is unfortunately not the first recall for the 4xe’s battery system. Just over a year ago, Jeep issued recall “Z71” focused on replacing incorrect fasteners on the hybrid battery that could have caused it to fail and the car to lose all power while driving. That recall, which required a simple inspection and replacement only if incorrect fasteners were discovered, took over a month from when I was notified to when I could get it addressed.

If there’s an upside to be found here, it’s that the previous recall seems to have been addressed successfully (including on my own car), and this week’s recall only affects some 4xes. Additionally, since Jeep has been using the exact same hybrid battery for the Wrangler 4xe for four model years now, it’s a well-known system and Jeep presumably has a pretty good handle on it.

But this is yet another example of the growing pains associated with our transition to PHEVs and EVs. Big batteries can be dangerous if not constructed and operated properly, and even the biggest automakers that build hundreds of thousands of them can encounter problems.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Martonik
Andrew Martonik
Editor in Chief
Andrew Martonik is the Editor in Chief at Digital Trends, leading a diverse team of authoritative tech journalists.
Why your EV’s voltage matters, and what it means for your car’s charging speed
Front three-quarters view of a 2023 Kia EV6 GT in a desert setting.

Electric cars are slowly, but surely becoming commonplace, and they introduce a whole new generation of specifications that are worth caring about. Range is an obvious one -- but there's another metric that has a major impact on the overall experience of owning an electric car: voltage.

You'll often see the voltage of an electric car's battery pack touted in advertising. Hyundai, for instance, is proud of the 800 -volt battery in cars like the EV6 -- that's double the voltage of the 400V battery in the Tesla Model Y.

Read more
This Milwaukee tire inflator is 59% off in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.

One of the most rewarding parts of covering Black Friday deals is finding an essential tool at a truly low price that can help our readers get out of a jam. Such is the way with this Milwaukee M18 Inflator, which will inflate your tires to a precise PSI at the touch of a button. This device is perfect for people that already own one of Milwaukee's M18 tool batteries, which is what it uses, but (we'll soon see) it is also a fantastic entry point into using Milwaukee cordless power tools. Normally the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is $310, but you can get one now for $128. That's a savings of $182. Tap the button below to grab one quickly, while they're still in stock, or keep reading for why we like it.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator
First and foremost, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator provides an easy way for you to inflate your tires in a pinch or awkward situation. It is particularly great for the tires of riding lawnmowers. They tend to be awkward to get to the gas station or other place where you traditionally inflate tires and would be a pain to hand inflate. Usage of the machine is simple. Insert an M18 Milwaukee battery, set the desired PSI for the deflated tire, connect to the tire and wait until it is done inflating. The Milwaukee M18 Inflator will stop pumping air automatically once the ideal PSI is achieved. When you're done, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is small and easy to tuck away, being about the size of a lunchbox.

Read more
Cruise woes continue as key figures quit the robotaxi firm
A Cruise autonomous car.

Cruise co-founder Daniel Kan has quit the beleaguered autonomous car company, Reuters reported on Monday.

His departure as chief product officer comes a day after Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt announced he was leaving the company that the pair set up 10 years ago.

Read more