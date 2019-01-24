Digital Trends
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Stephen Edelstein
By

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class SedanWhen dealing with most automakers (Tesla being a notable exception), options and features are set in stone. Once you drive your new car off a dealer’s lot, it’s usually impossible to upgrade it. But Mercedes-Benz is trying to change that, albeit on a small scale.

The German automaker will use its Mercedes Me platform to offer infotainment upgrades to customers after they purchase or lease their vehicles. The upgrade scheme is only available on the GLE SUV, A-Class, and B-Class (which isn’t sold in the United States). What do those three vehicles have in common? They all have Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, which was designed with on-demand upgrades in mind.

Available options include digital radio, navigation, and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). Customers need a Mercedes Me profile and functioning in-car data connection to add them. All it takes are a few clicks through the Mercedes Me store that appears in cars’ infotainment menus.

This setup could be very beneficial to Mercedes customers. Buyers who have second thoughts about a certain feature can add it when they want to, or buyers of used cars could add features that weren’t present when the car left the factory. As CNET notes, digital radio will become mandatory on new vehicles sold in the European Union beginning in 2020. The ability to add digital radio to an existing car could help boost the resale value of pre-2020 vehicles.

Mercedes may only be offering a handful of upgrades on a handful of models, but this could be the start of a major change in how automakers view their relationships with customers. While Tesla frequently adds new features and tweaks existing ones via over-the-air software updates, traditional automakers have been hesitant to do so. They’d rather customers just buy a new car when an upgraded infotainment system is released.

But while it takes, on average, four years to design and launch a new car, software is developed so rapidly that it is in a more or less constant state of flux. Automakers may need to introduce more regular upgrades just to keep up. That strategy can also give automakers more flexibility. Tesla began shipping cars with the hardware for its first-generation Autopilot system long before the software was ready. Audi is selling Q8 SUVs with the hardware for its trick Matrix HD lighting system, even though the system doesn’t have U.S. regulatory approval. Once approval is granted, Audi will activate the system via a software update.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple sheds 200 employees from its mysterious self-driving car program
Three-Wheel EV
Cars

Can electric motors finally make three-wheeled cars great?

Every few years, someone tries to sell a three-wheeled vehicle to Americans. Historically, it hasn’t gone very well. We’ve got our suspicions about why people don’t buy trikes, and they boil down to this: a trike is just not a real…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla given go-ahead to start deliveries of Model 3 to Europe

Tesla has been given the green light to start deliveries of its Model 3 electric sedan to Europe, giving it the chance to compete more effectively with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz in the region's premium car market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts workforce by 7 percent, ends referral program to trim costs

Tesla has announced plans to trim its workforce by seven percent, and it will end the referral program that rewards customers who help it sell cars. These measures are ways to cut costs and boost profits.
Posted By Ronan Glon
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Ebay Green Monday
Cars

Royal fans bid big money as Prince Philip ‘car crash parts’ hit eBay

A couple of days after a car crash that involved the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, debris apparently from the scene of the accident showed up on eBay. And people wanted to buy it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 ram 1500 review feat
Product Review

Cool tech and a great ride make the 2019 RAM 1500 the best light-duty pickup

The Ram isn’t the most powerful, spacious, or affordable of the light-duty, full-size pickup herd, but a modestly equipped version walks all over rivals in terms of ride quality, technology, and cabin comfort.
Posted By Miles Branman
Vuhl 05RR
Cars

If Batman became a race car driver, he’d hit the track in the Vuhl 05RR

Mexican sports car Vuhl revealed the hardcore 05RR, a roadster that blurs the line between a track car and a street-legal car. The 05RR stands out with a design that looks right out of a video game and a 385-horsepower engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cern large hadron collider physicists discover pentaquark paritcle lhc
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN’s new particle collider tunnel

CERN plans to put the Large Hadron Collider to shame with its proposed much larger Future Circular Collider -- and Elon Musk wants to help. Because, you know, he's not busy enough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hyundai worlds first multi collision airbag system test
Cars

Hyundai has created the ‘world’s first multi-collision airbag system’

Around 30 percent of car accidents involve multiple collisions, a reality that prompted Hyundai to develop what it claims is the world's first airbag capable of deploying in a multi-impact traffic accident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lincoln Continental
Product Review

With the roomy and speedy 2019 Continental, you can take Lincoln seriously again

With the 2019 Continental, Lincoln is on a mission to rekindle ties with its glamorous past. The firm's flagship sedan is short on tech, but it's comfortable, spacious, and smooth -- just like a Lincoln should be.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Polestar gives us an early look at its Android-based infotainment system

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 gmc sierra hd boasts world class trailering tech 2500 denali
Cars

Think trucks are basic? The 2020 GMC Sierra HD can see through a trailer

GMC has released the new 2020 Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD. Both trucks are considerably more high-tech than their predecessors, and the new features mostly benefit drivers who tow on a regular basis.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Apple sheds 200 employees from its mysterious self-driving car program

Apple has dismissed 200 employees from Project Titan, its self-driving car program. Apple may never build a car, but a spokesperson for the company reaffirmed its commitment to autonomous technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon