$2.3 million Milan Red built to ‘steal the show’ from other hypercars

Hypercars have highs and lows: high prices, horsepower, and top speeds and low weights and acceleration times. Milan Automotive’s $2.3 million Milan Red hypercar fits the mold on all scores, according to Motor1.

Weighing in at just 1,300 kg (2,866 pounds), Milan claims the Red’s 6.2-liter quad-turbo V8 pumps out 1,307 horsepower and 1,303 pound-feet of torque, all without electric motor assistance. Fuel economy figures aren’t available but count on them being low.

Carbon fiber load-bearing structural components including suspension wishbones are responsible for the Red’s low weight.

The rear-wheel-drive hypercar has a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes for its 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminum wheels.

The Milan Red’s company-released performance numbers reflect the car’s specifications. The company claims its hypercar flies from 0 to 62 mph (100 kilometers) in 2.47 seconds, 0 to 124 mph in 5.46 seconds, and 0 to 186 mph in 9.98 seconds. Top speed is just over 249 mph (400 kmh).

“Nowadays you can drive an artistic car, a high-tech-monster, a throne on four wheels – or a car, that only serves one purpose: stealing everyone the show. And this is where we come into play,” says Milan CEO and former International GT Open and NASCAR race car driver Markus Fux.

The Milan Red is named for the Red Kite, a medium-sized bird of prey in the same raptor family as eagles, hawks, and falcons.

Milan Automotive called on Austrian companies to help create the country’s first hypercar. Peak Technology produced the carbon-fiber wishbones, claimed to be a first for street-legal cars. AVL engine consulting firm and Pankl Racing Systems also contributed to the project.

No information about the Milan Red’s inside cabin design or materials is available. According to Milan Automotive the hypercar will have “stunning interior design” including “visualization of the driver’s heartbeat,” a feature Motor1 refers to as “an interesting, although useless, gimmick.”

According to Milan’s website, the limited edition of 99 Milan Red hypercars will be sold to “an elite group of hand-picked owners.” So far 18 of the cars have been reserved.

The Milan Red’s $2.3 million list price should be considered a starting figure since the automaker claims each of the 99 cars will be unique, based on owner wishes and preferences.