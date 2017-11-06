At $4.8 million, fastest car in the world is a downright bargain

The most expensive cars in the world are about so much more than transportation. These rolling art pieces encapsulate the priorities of the one percent, and in that universe, flamboyance and swagger take precedence over practicality and efficiency. Lifestyle criticisms aside, these are truly mind-boggling machines, and we’d like to count down our favorites for you here.
For the sake of clarity, we’re categorizing recently made, road-legal production vehicles only — limited runs notwithstanding — and we’re leaving out classic cars sold at auction. We’re also limiting the list to one entrant per nameplate, so don’t expect 10 different iterations of the same Bugatti Veyron. And these aren’t necessarily the fastest cars in the world (though many of them are damn fast).
So whether your name is Buffet, Gates, Bezos, or McDuck, these rides are for you — the most exorbitant people-carriers on the planet. They say money can’t buy happiness, but after viewing this list of the most expensive cars, you just might beg to differ.
$4.8 million — Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
Koenigsegg makes its first appearance on our list with the CCXR Trevita, and it does so as the most expensive street-legal production car in the world. Why so much coin? With no exaggeration, the car is literally coated in diamonds … and diamonds aren’t cheap.
For the Trevita, the Swedish manufacturer developed a new exterior finish called the Koenigsegg Proprietary Diamond Weave, which involves coating carbon fibers with a diamond dust-impregnated resin. We can’t even fathom how much the touch-up paint costs.
Underneath the lustrous finish lies a 4.8-liter, dual-supercharged V8 with a total output of 1,004 horsepower and 797 pound-feet of torque, which means it should have little to no trouble overtaking semis on the freeway. The car’s specifications — in both performance and price — are nearly comical at this point, and just three were ever made.
$4.5 million — Lamborghini Veneno
Poison. That’s the name Lamborghini chose for the modified Aventador roadster you see above — translated from Spanish of course — built to celebrate the automaker’s 50th birthday. We can’t speak for the company’s motivations, but the name is fitting for a vehicle that looks so positively deadly, so undeniably venomous.
The car is absolutely stunning from every angle, and to this day, we’re not convinced it isn’t an alien spacecraft surveying our planet for eventual takeover. It just doesn’t seem real. The only thing more remarkable than the look is the price — a whopping $4.5 million, clearly putting it on our list of the most expensive cars.
The Veneno is fast, and that should come as no surprise. Its 6.5-liter V12 spins all the way up to 8,400 rpm to deliver 740 hp and 507 lb-ft, surging the car to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
$3.4 million — W Motors Lykan Hypersport
You may recall the Lykan Hypersport from its starring role in the blockbuster Furious 7, in which the Lebanese supercar crashed through not one but three skyscrapers in Dubai. In a franchise filled with high-end exotics and one-off custom creations, the fact that the Hypersport got so much focus is a testament to its magnetism.
Let’s start with the styling, which includes jewel-encrusted headlights, scissor doors, and an interior ripped straight from science fiction. It looks like a pissed off armored car from the future, and its performance is right on par with its image. The Hypersport boasts a 3.7-liter, twin-turbo flat-six that yields 770 hp and 708 lb-ft.
It’s not just Dominic Toretto who benefits from this level of performance, though: The Abu Dhabi police force has drafted the Hypersport into patrol duty. Although it’s mainly used for marketing and public relations purposes, the high-flying stunner assures that the authorities can keep up with any baddie who tries to get cute on the freeway. Pedal to the floor, 0 to 62 mph is accomplished in just 2.8 seconds, and top speed is a downright scary 240 mph.
$3.4 million — Limited Edition Bugatti Veyron by Mansory Vivere
This list wouldn’t be complete without some version of the mighty Bugatti Veyron. We’re shining our spotlight on the the Mansory Vivere edition here, because not only is it one of the fastest cars in the world, it’s one of the most expensive.
Augmented by German witch doctors Mansory, the 1,200-hp Veyron starts out as a Grand Sport Vitesse Roadster, only to be adorned with a gorgeous carbon-fiber body, a new spoiler package, upgraded LED lights, a revamped cabin, and a redesigned front grill. Further classifying the Veyron as a work of art, maps of historic race events like the Targa Florio are laser etched into the exterior and interior. Oh, and it can do 254 mph.
$3 million — Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio
With an asking price of $3 million, the Ferrari Sergio isn’t the most expensive car on our list. It is, however, one of the most highly-coveted vehicles in the world, as only six were ever made.
Crafted by legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, the Sergio is essentially a Ferrari 458 Spider with a completely new body and interior. That means a 4.5-liter V8 sends a whopping 562 hp to the rear wheels, but because the Sergio is lighter than the 458, it’s quicker and handles better. The new body doesn’t just save weight — it’s chock-full of interesting details like aerodynamic headrests that are built directly into the roll cage.
With so few examples built, the Sergio’s purchase process wasn’t as simple as strolling up to a Ferrari dealership. No, each owner was chosen by automaker itself, making it one of the rare invite-only vehicles in automotive history.
$2.6 million — Pagani Huayra BC
With an AMG-sourced V12 and the second fastest road-legal Top Gear lap ever, the Pagani Huayra is a beast through and through — it’s named after the Incan god of winds, after all. That wasn’t quite enough for Pagani, however. At the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, Pagani debuted the Huayra BC, a lighter, hotter version that takes no prisoners.
Right off the bat, you can tell the BC is playing a different game from the standard Huayra. It’s fitted with an enormous active rear spoiler that generates 1,102 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, as well as a wider rear track, new side skirts, and a bevy of sexy aero goodies. Despite the additions, the BC is a true featherweight, tipping the scales at a paltry 2,654 pounds thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials. The whole deal will cost you a cool $2.6 million (or it would have, if all 20 units hadn’t sold already), but you clearly get a lot for your money. With 789 turbocharged ponies on tap, the BC may actually live up to its godly name.
$2.5 million — Ferrari F60 America
To celebrate Ferrari’s 60-year tenure in North America, the Italian brand built 10 examples of this stunning bombshell. Based on the F12 Berlinetta, the F60 is undeniably patriotic as it wears a Stars and Stripes color scheme, American flag seat inserts, and classic racing livery all around. Better yet, you can experience the glory with the top down, as the F60 features a lightweight fabric top that can be operated at speeds up to 75 mph.
The supercar is mechanically identical to the F12, but the Berlinetta isn’t exactly a Fiat Panda to begin with. Its 6.2-liter V12 churns out 740 glorious hp, enough to propel the car to 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds. The ultra rare flag-waver harks back to Ferrari’s bespoke past, as the company built several region-specific sports cars in the 1950s and 1960s.
$2.5 million — Bugatti Chiron
How do you follow up a classic? You make something even better.
With a starting price of $2.5 million and a gorgeous new body, the divine Chiron outdoes its predecessor in every conceivable way. While the Bugatti Veyron redefined what an automobile could do, the Chiron laughs at those who said the Veyron was the last of its kind, pushing the boundaries of performance even further into the stratosphere.
The supercar’s monstrous specs are made possible by its reworked quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16, which now produces 1,500 hp and a monstrous 1,180 lb-ft. Sixty mph is dealt with in a rather quick 2.5 seconds on the way to the Chiron’s top speed, which is limited to 261 mph. It’s still not the fastest car in the world — that title belongs the Hennessey Venom F5 — but cars like these aren’t just about speed; they’re about making statements. We think you’ll agree this Bugatti makes a very strong statement indeed.
$2 million — Koenigsegg One:1
You can buy a lot with $2 million — a really nice house, about 80 Mazda MX-5’s, or the Swedish “megacar” shown above. A logical thinker could probably think of a better way to spend your life savings, but megacars don’t give a damn about logic. Because they’re mega. And after reading what the car is capable of, $2 million might actually be a steal.
The limited-edition One:1 is based on the Agera R, and it earned its poetic moniker by employing a 1:1 kilogram-to-horsepower ratio. The figure on each side of the colon? 1,340. That’s right, this car has 1,340 hp, and can theoretically top 273 mph because of it. Simply put, this is one of the fastest automobiles ever made, and with its F1-style honeycomb core, carbon-fiber intake manifold, and ventilated ceramic brakes, it’s one of the most advanced as well.
Just six examples of the speedy Swede were built, and each one was sold quite quickly. Keep an eye out on Craigslist — you never know.
$2 million — Koenigsegg Regera
When we think of hybrid hypercars, we generally fantasize about the “holy trinity” — aka, the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari. Somehow, Koenigsegg always gets left out, despite the fact that the Swedish automaker makes a vehicle that outshines its electrified competition in many ways.
Powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 and a 4.5-kWh battery pack, the $2 million Regera produces an outstanding 1,500 hp in total, a stat made all the more impressive when you consider the car’s low weight of 3,240 lbs. Zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds is impressive to be sure, but the Regera’s 0 to 186 mph sprint is even more mind-blowing — the feat is accomplished in only 10.9 seconds. By Koenigsegg’s internal estimates, the car will be able to reach its top speed of 248 mph in just 20 seconds or so, which is a triumph over physics as much as it is a bragging right.
Why just an estimate? Apparently, the brand can’t find a road long enough.
Honorable mentions
$8 million — Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero
By far the most expensive car on our list, the Maybach Exelero makes its appearance under Honorable Mentions due to its one-off status. The Maybach was also built way back in 2004, but that actually makes its sticker price more impressive.
Adjusted for inflation, the Exelero would cost around $10.1 million in the U.S. today, which is close to the GDP of a small island nation. Money and Maybach are about as closely related as peanut butter and jelly, but the two-door further justifies its cost with a 700 hp, twin-turbo V12 and luxurious amenities.
$3 million (estimated) — Aston Martin Valkyrie
Aston Martin hasn’t revealed the price for its Valkyrie, which won’t even begin deliveries until 2019. But multiple reports put the price at $3 million and — from what we’ve heard so far — the Valkyrie will be worth it.
The Valkyrie is the product of a partnership between Aston Martin and the Red Bull Racing Formula One team. The partners hope to achieve a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, and they are equipping the Valkyrie with a lightweight carbon fiber chassis and 6.5-liter V12 hybrid powertrain to make that happen. The Valkyrie will also produce unprecedented levels of downforce on the track.
Aston plans to build both road-going and track-only versions of the Valkyrie. The track version will be able to keep up with a Le Mans LMP1 race car on the track, Aston boasts. Only 150 Valkyries will be built, including 25 track versions and a handful of prototypes.
$2.7 million — LaFerrari FXX K
The Ferrari LaFerrari is a vehicle held back by one thing — the law. Emissions standards and safety equipment add considerable bulk to a near-perfect machine, so for the track-only FXX K, the car bows only to physics.
The “standard” car’s output of 950 hp was boosted to a downright silly 1,035 hp in FXX K guise, and its various body modifications have increased downforce by up to 50 percent. Even the tires are space age, as the slick Pirellis feature embedded sensors to keep tabs on longitudinal, lateral, and radial acceleration, as well as temperature and pressure. Until Ferrari invents some sort of road-going hyperdrive, this is about as good as a performance car gets.
$2.3 million — Aston Martin Vulcan
Purpose-built track cars seem to be all the rage these days, and Aston Martin recently jumped on the bandwagon in a big way. The Vulcan isn’t legal on the road — hence its honorable mention status — but if you happened to snag one of the 24 examples made, you’re very lucky indeed.
The Vulcan may look like a spaceship, but it’s actually a tribute to old-school analog feel. Instead of a high-tech hybrid system, it relies on the pure grunt of a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V12. That massive engine produces over 800 hp, which is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.
The car itself is built around a carbon-fiber monocoque, ensuring those 800 horses don’t have much to push around. In fact, Aston claims the Vulcan has a better power-to-weight ratio than some of its race cars. And if that isn’t hardcore enough, Aston required owners to train in a Vantage GT4 racer and a One-77 before stepping into their Vulcans. Now that’s serious performance.
$2.2 million — Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
The Sesto Elemento embraces minimalism like few other cars on the planet; its chassis, body, drive shaft, and suspension components are all crafted from carbon fiber, meaning this 570-hp demon weighs less than a Honda Fit. As you might expect, the upshot is incredible.
Zero to 60 mph comes in a motorbike-rivaling 2.5 seconds, and the car will sniff 200 mph if you have enough road. With that type of acceleration, you won’t notice the lack of infotainment, massaging seats, or hand-stitched upholstery, because this car is meant for one thing — speed. It does have air conditioning and a stereo, though.
Why an honorable mention? Like the FXX K and Vulcan, the Elemento is confined to the track only.
$2 million — McLaren P1 GTR
If you’re one of those people who finds the McLaren P1 tame, first off, see a doctor. After that, check out the track-only version. Called the P1 GTR, it references the McLaren F1 GTR racer from the 1990s, but the P1 GTR is no race car. Like the Vulcan, FXX K, and Sesto Elemento, it’s built to go around a circuit as fast as possible, just for fun.
The GTR uses the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain as the “standard” P1, but it’s tuned to produce 986 hp instead of 903 hp. McLaren also stripped out what minimal luxuries there were in the P1 cabin, stiffened up the suspension, and added more aggressive aerodynamic elements (check out that rear wing). The upgrades increase downforce by 10 percent at 150 mph, a speed that should be fairly easy to achieve.
Because it’s a track-only car, the P1 GTR gets honorable-mention status here. A British company called Lanzante has committed to making a road-legal version. That seems a bit redundant, as owning the standard, already-road-legal P1 was a pre-requisite to buying the GTR.
$2 million (estimated) — McLaren BP23
The same year Aston Martin hands over the first Valkyries to customers, McLaren will begin deliveries of its own new supercar. The BP23 is the successor to the legendary McLaren F1 and the more recent P1 hybrid. No official price has been released, but reports indicate the BP23 will cost around $2 million.
Described as a “Hyper GT” by McLaren, the BP23 will reproduce one of the F1’s signature features: Three-abreast seating that places the driver right in the middle of the cockpit. The name stands for “Bespoke Project 2,” with the “3” representing the seating arrangement.
The BP23 will likely use a version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 from the 720S and McLaren may add a P1-like hybrid system. A carbon-fiber chassis will keep the curb weight down. Production will be limited to 106 units — matching the F1.
$1.9 million — Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
Ferruccio Lamborghini, the man who founded one of Italy’s most iconic car brands, would have turned 100 years old in 2016. To celebrate, Lamborghini created the Centenario, a $1.9 million magnum opus that is equally at home on the racetrack as it is on a bedroom wall poster — and clearly one of the most expensive cars in the world.
Longer, larger, yet lighter than the Aventador supercar, the carbon-fiber Centenario features an exterior that is both beautiful and functional. The aerodynamic bumper fins, hood vents, wheel blades, and powerful rear haunches are all sculpted to keep the limited-edition vehicle glued to the ground, and Lambo says the Centenario is twice as aerodynamically efficient as the Aventador.
And then there’s the power. Simply put, the Centenario is equipped with the most extreme engine Lamborghini has ever built, as the 6.5-liter V12 pumps out a whopping 770 hp at 8,600 rpm. Given its low weight of 3,351 lbs, the Raging Bull demolishes 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, and it’ll scream its way to 220 mph given enough space.
$1.6 million — Hennessey Venom F5
The fastest car in the world actually isn’t the most expensive. In fact, considering what the Venom F5 is capable of, $1.6 million is a heck of a deal.
Here are some mind-blowing facts for you — the Venom F5 produces 1,600 hp and 1,300 lb-ft from a 7.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, and it uses that power to reach an incredible (claimed) top speed of 301 mph. Obviously the engine’s massive output is only one part of the equation, as Hennessey built the car around an all-new carbon fiber chassis weighing just 2,950 pounds, and the body was styled to create an extra-slippery drag coefficient of 0.33.
Like many of the vehicles on this list, the Venom F5 is be extremely rare. The automaker plans to build just 24 examples, with each driver being hand-picked by none other than John Hennessey himself.
$1.4 million — Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
The Ferrari LaFerrari hardtop debuted in 2013 alongside the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder as part of the “holy trinity” of hybrid supercars, but it quickly disappeared after a production run of just 499 units. Now it’s back open-top Aperta form.
The LaFerrari Aperta combines an open-air driving experience with the V12 hybrid goodness of the original LaFerrari. A 6.3-liter twelve-cylinder engine is mated to a Kinetic Energy Recover System inspired by the ones used in Ferrari’s F1 cars. The result is 949 hp and 663 lb-ft. Like the hardtop, the Aperta will do 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of 217 mph.
Ferrari won’t say how many copies of the Aperta it will make, or how much they will cost. But the production run is likely sold out, and customers almost certainly paid a premium over the $1.4 million asking price of the LaFerrari hardtop. Since we don’t know for sure, the LaFerrari Aperta is an honorable mention, for now.
$1.4 million — Aston Martin One-77
To be sure, 1.4 million is a popular number in the supercar world, because that’s what it took to get your hands on this limited-edition Aston. We say “took” because all 77 units have been spoken for, so if you were hoping to channel your inner Bond with this car, your luck has unfortunately run out.
Arguably the most classically handsome car on this list, the One-77 is built around a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, with a handcrafted aluminum body providing its sophisticated, aggressive look.
Under the vented hood lurks a naturally aspirated V12 that displaces 7.3 liters, which is a lot. It produces 750 hp and 553 lb-ft, which is also a lot. Those numbers make the One-77 the fastest Aston Martin ever made, as this spy chaser will top 220 mph in the right conditions. From a stop, it’ll do 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
$1.2 million — Zenvo TS1 GT
Zenvo is probably best known for being the only supercar manufacturer from Denmark, and for an unfortunate Top Gear test in which one of its cars caught fire on the track. The company persevered through that moment of bad publicity, building an even more extreme supercar to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The Zenvo TS1 GT’s creators nicknamed this beast “Sleipnir,” after the Norse god Odin’s eight-legged horse. To live up to that name, Zenvo equipped the TS1 GT with a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 that churns out 1,163 hp and 811 lb-ft. All of that power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed transmission developed by Zenvo itself. The company claims this gearbox can shift faster than the transmissions in Formula One racers.
The car itself is pretty quick too. Zenvo claims it’ll do 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 233 mph — and that’s with an electronic limiter engaged. On the inside, the TS1 GT is covered with switches and instruments made from copper and rhodium, a setup Zenvo says cost more than an entire Porsche 911 R.
$1.1 million — Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity
It used to be that owning one of the most expensive cars in the world was a sufficient display of wealth. Today, however, it seems like every YouTube rap sensation or Saudi Prince can afford a Maybach. Rare models just don’t seem rare any more. Enter the bespoke car. Luxury manufacturers have begun to emphasize customization, creating unique takes on high-end models that are as much pieces of art as they are automobiles. Case in point: The Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity, a unique version of the well-known Phantom coupe with a tranquil pearl paint job and an interior that draws on Japanese artwork.
While the outside of the car is the very portrait of austerity, the interior is a temple to opulence, with silk upholstery inspired by the textiles of imperial China. Blossoms drawn in classic Japanese style adorn the walls of the Serenity, emphasizing the zen aesthetic. The technical aspects of the Phantom are well-documented; it handles well and can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 6.0 seconds. What makes the Serenity unique is its singular aesthetic, a commitment to luxury that makes it seem more like a royal litter than a car. Rolls-Royce is banking on the Serenity as a harbinger of things to come in the luxury car market, of a future where the wealthy commission bespoke cars just as the princes of Italy funded renaissance paintings. Those who want this rare beast may be out of luck; so far, only one exists.
$1 million — Lagonda Taraf
Aston Martin only made 200 copies of the Lagonda Taraf and it is unlikely that any made it to the U.S. That said, it still ranks among the most expensive sedans ever made.
Announced in 2014, the Taraf was built with the Middle East in mind; the name is actually a derivative of the Arabic word for “luxury.” Lagonda is the name of Aston Martin’s companion brand. Just as Aston Martin is associated with sports cars, Lagonda is associated with luxury sedans. Granted, the name has only been dusted off a handful of times over the past few decades.
While Taraf featured striking carbon-fiber body panels and an ornate interior, it was based on the same VH architecture used by all recent Astons prior to the recently introduced DB11. Power came courtesy of Aston’s ubiquitous 5.9-liter V12 engine. But the Taraf remains a unique super sedan from a company known for sports cars.
$1 million (estimated) — Fittipaldi EF7
Brazilian racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi has two Formula One championships and two Indianapolis 500 wins on his resumé, so he should know his way around a supercar, right?
The Fittipaldi EF7 was unveiled in concept form at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and 39 production models will be built at an estimated cost of $1 million each. Fittipaldi will give each of the buyers driving instructions, which might just be the coolest perk of any car on sale now.
Fittipaldi teamed with legendary Italian design firm Pininfarina and German engineering firm HWA AG to create the EF7. It sports a 600-hp 4.8-liter V8 and a carbon-fiber chassis, with a target curb weight of less than 2,200 lbs. That should make for a performance worthy of the EF7’s legendary namesake.
Update: We added the Hennessey Venom F5 to our Honorable Mentions section.