Digital Trends
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate

The pickup truck business is nothing if not competitive.

Tailgates traditionally go up and down, but the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 debuted the brand’s trick Multi-Pro tailgate, which can be configured in myriad ways. Ram wasn’t going to take that lying down, so it developed a reconfigurable “multifunction tailgate” to match GMC’s. The transformable tailgate debuts on the 2019 Ram 1500 at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Ram’s design can be used as a normal drop-down truck tailgate, complete with a remote-release function. But it can also be split vertically into two sections, which swing open like the rear doors on a van. Ram claims this is a first-of-its-kind feature. The Honda Ridgeline has a vertically hinged tailgate, but it swings open as one piece.

The two sections are split 60/40, meaning there is an odd-looking off-center seam when the tailgate is closed. Each door can be opened individually, and can swing outward up to 88 degrees, according to Ram. The tailgate itself has a 2,000-pound load rating, Ram said. A retractable step can be added for easier access to the bed.

The Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate isn’t quite as complicated as GMC’s Multi-Pro tailgate. It has four possible configurations, while the GMC tailgate has six, including a shelf meant to act as a workstation, as well as a chock for keeping longer items in place while the tailgate is down.

But complexity doesn’t automatically make things better: Ram and GMC claim truck owners have uses for these Swiss Army Knife tailgates, but it’s unclear if that will actually be the case. It’s always nice to have more options, but the simple up-and-down tailgate has worked pretty well since the dawn of the pickup. With their array of moving parts, these new tailgates also present more opportunities for things to break than conventional tailgates.

The multifunction tailgate will be available later this year. It costs $995, while the optional bed step is an additional $295. The Ram 1500 was completely redesigned for the 2019 model year, complete with an available mild-hybrid system and massive 12-inch touchscreen, and has been on sale for several months. In other pickup-truck news, look for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma to make its public debut in the Windy City as well.

Don't Miss

Sim racing gets real – iRacing gamer wins test in pro race car
2019 Chevrolet Blazer review
Product Review

Chevrolet brings back the Blazer nameplate to reel in new buyers

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is retro in name only. It's aimed at buyers looking for a mid-size, two-row SUV. The lineup includes an upmarket Premier trim, and an RS package that’s more than just paint and blackout trim.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla buys a company that could help make the next breakthrough in batteries

Tesla purchased a company named Maxwell Technologies that specializes in battery tech and capacitor technology. Capacitors store and release energy much faster than a conventional battery pack.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 toyota yaris sedan xle review feat
Product Review

Toyota’s 2019 Yaris XLE may be small in stature, but it’s big on value

Offering tons of value, the Yaris combines an excellent chassis, a handsome interior, and a fuel-efficient engine, all courtesy of Mazda, at a price that’s reminiscent of a Scion.
Posted By Joel Patel
2019 audi q8 review se 30
Product Review

Audi’s high-tech flagship Q8 SUV is perfect for an adventure

The 2019 Audi Q8 sits atop the Q7 in Audi’s SUV lineup. The Q8 tries to live up to its flagship status with more tech, and a greater emphasis on style and performance, as well as some references to Audi’s rallying past.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty aims to balance brawn with brains

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new tech, a gargantuan 7.3-liter gasoline V8 engine, and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Will that be enough to take on fresher rivals from Chevrolet and Ram?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
'Recommissioned' Porsche Carrera GT
Cars

Porsche overhauls a Carrera GT supercar, complete with silver-coated wheels

The Porsche Carrera GT went out of production about 15 years ago, and one customer wanted to give the supercar a refresh. So Porsche completely dissembled the rare Carrera GT and rebuilt or upgraded virtually every part.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Locan Clampitt Mazda Hot Lap Challenge
Cars

Mazda Hot Lap Challenge winner to test drive in MX-5 Cup car

Mazda Motorsports and iRacing partnered to find undiscovered talent in the gaming world. Now there’s a winner who has earned a test day in a Global MX-5 Cup car, and a new chance to win in 2019.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Ducati Scrambler
Cars

Ducati: Electrification will affect design of motorcycles more than cars

As Ducati prepares to release its first electric model, Digital Trends spoke to Andrea Ferraresi, the company's head of design, about the possibilities that electrification creates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
Cars

Land Rover gives the Range Rover Velar a dose of V8 muscle with special edition

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar was all about luxury, but Land Rover is giving it a dose of performance with the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. The one-year-only special edition packs a 550-horsepower V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota TRD Pro teaser
Cars

Toyota teases new TRD Pro ‘off-road beast’ for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota will add a new model to its TRD Pro lineup of off-road vehicles at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The automaker already sells TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
News

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts impressive towing and payload figures, but polarizing exterior styling will likely be what everyone talks about. Chevy definitely took more risks in that department than Ford or Ram, but will that pay…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda mx 5 rf review fullwide
Product Review

Weak no more. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 finally gets the power it deserves

We’ve always just accepted the Miata’s puny power for the sake of its sensational handling and featherweight fun. No more, however, because Mazda’s engine tweaks for the 2019 model year finally give the MX-5 the perfect amount of…
Posted By Miles Branman
waymo taxi
Cars

Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein