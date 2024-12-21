 Skip to main content
Ram postpones electric pickup to 2026 as Ramcharger plug-in hybrid takes the limelight

By
ram pickup postponed 2590768 picwrevwfy xlarge
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It seems to be yet another sign that hybrids are leading the charge forward as sales of electric vehicles (EVs) slow.

Giant auto group Stellantis is reshuffling the planned launches of two much-awaited Ram models. The brand’s first electric pickup truck has been postponed to 2026, while the Ramcharger plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will take center stage next year.

“The decision to launch Ramcharger first was driven by overwhelming consumer interest, maintaining a competitive advantage in the technology and slowing industry demand for half-ton (battery EV) pickups,” Stellantis says in a statement.

Orders for the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will open in the first half of 2025.

Sales of hybrids powered gains in overall EV sales in the third quarter, reaching a record 10.8% of U.S. light-duty vehicle sales. And hybrids are now considered to be as reliable as gas-powered vehicles, according to a Consumer Reports survey. They also offer a more affordable option than purely electric vehicles while freeing drivers from having to worry about finding available chargers.

Meanwhile, consumer hesitations over EV charging and lifestyle changes explain why RAM delayed the launch of its all-electric pickup truck, seen as a potential rival to Tesla’s Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning, to 2026.

As for the new Ramcharger, it promises innovations, even in the realm of plug-in hybrids. It’s basically an EV with an electric range of 145 miles, but its gas generator extends the range up to 690 miles. It features a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack, paired with an onboard 130 kW generator, sending power to 250 kW front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs).

The new Ramcharger also allows vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging, giving it the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery EV or provide power back to the grid.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
