 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Many hybrids rank as most reliable of all vehicles, EVs progress: Consumer Reports

By
many hybrids rank as most reliable of all vehicles evs progress consumer reports cr tout cars 0224
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For the U.S. auto industry, if not the global one, 2024 kicked off with media headlines celebrating the “renaissance” of hybrid vehicles. This came as many drivers embraced a practical, midway approach between completely abandoning gas-powered vehicles in favor of fully electric ones.

Now that the year is about to end, and the future of tax incentives supporting electric vehicle (EV) purchases is highly uncertain, it seems the hybrid renaissance still has many bright days ahead. Automakers have heard consumer demands and worked on improving the quality and reliability of hybrid vehicles, according to the Consumer Reports (CR) year-end survey.

Recommended Videos

The survey gathered data from owners of about 300,000 vehicles of the 2022 to 2024 model years. It found many hybrid vehicles stand out as the most reliable vehicles offered on the market. And as a category, hybrids are now considered by drivers to be as reliable as non-hybrid gas cars.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The survey covers 20 potential problem areas, including engines, transmissions, electric motors, leaks, and infotainment systems.

Related

“Today’s hybrids deliver reliability that is similar to conventional gas cars despite their added complexity,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center.” CR’s tests have shown that they’re also often quieter, quicker, and more pleasant to drive than their gasoline-only counterparts.

Consumer Reports says the best hybrids available come from Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Toyota, and have all earned top reliability scores across several categories.

Fully hybrid vehicles combine a gas engine, battery, and electric motor for improved fuel economy, compared with regular gas-engine vehicles. And a key advantage over electric vehicles is that hybrid drivers don’t have to worry about searching for available EV chargers.

That being said, EVs have also gained in consumer appreciation in terms of reliability. Drivers surveyed by Consumer Reports still found EVs from the past three model years to have 42% more problems than gas-only cars. But that’s a significant improvement from last year’s survey when EVs were found to have 79% more problems than gas-only cars.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Kia PHEVs’ electric range will double to 60 miles
kia phevs electric range will double to 60 miles cq5dam thumbnail 1024 680

Besides making headlines about the wisdom, or lack thereof, of ending federal rebates on EVs in the U.S., Kia is setting its sights on doubling the range its plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) can run on while in electric mode.

With affordability and finding chargers remaining among the main hurdles to full EV adoption, drivers this year have increasingly turned to PHEVs, which can function in regular hybrid gas/electric mode, or in full electric mode. The issue for the latter, however, is that range has so far remained limited.

Read more
Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV features an Abbey Road sound system
volvo ex90 abbey road sound system 5 59366c

With deliveries of Volvo’s much-anticipated EX90 model finally coming through in the U.S., drivers who are also music fans may be heartened by discovering what the electric SUV’s sound system is made of.

They might even get a cosmic experience if they decide to play The Beatles’ 1965 classic hit Drive My Car on that sound system: The EX90 is the first vehicle ever to feature an Abbey Road Studios’ mode, providing a sound quality engineered straight out of the world’s most famous music recording studios. The Beatles enshrined Abbey Road in history, when they gave the studios' name to their last album in 1969.

Read more
The Lincoln Nautilus gives me hope for legacy automakers’ infotainment systems
Infotainment system in the Lincoln Nautilus

The world of car infotainment systems is in a bit of a sorry state. While the likes of Tesla and Rivian have developed relatively well-designed and easy-to-use systems, legacy automakers are largely struggling. That, of course, is why Apple's CarPlay is so popular, as it essentially allows drivers to bypass their built-in infotainment systems in favor of something actually built by a software company.

After driving the new Lincoln Nautilus for a while, I have some hope. Sure, the Nautilus supports CarPlay, and to be very clear, I largely relied on it during the week. But, it also integrates other aspects of software for an overall system that's actually pretty well-designed.

Read more