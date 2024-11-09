 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Mazda confirms a hybrid CX-5 and electric SUV are on the way

By
mazda hybrid cx 5 electric suv 2024 arata concept 4
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Mazda might be making headways into bringing back an electric vehicle (EV) stateside.

Ever since it discontinued the MX-30 EV in the U.S. last year, the Japanese automaker has had zero EV offerings for potential U.S. customers.

Recommended Videos

And things didn’t look any brighter last summer, when Mazda launched the new EV-6, its first global electric sedan. U.S. would-be buyers never got to share the enthusiasm generated by the EV’s starting price of under $25,000. Given that the EV-6 was built in partnership with China’s Changan Automobile, doubts quickly surfaced about it ever passing through the 100% tariffs imposed on Chinese EVs by the Biden administration.

Related

Now, however, Mazda has made a series of announcements that indicate it’s taking electrification of its vehicles into its own hands, possibly re-opening the road to hybrid and EV offerings in the U.S.

The Japanese automaker announced it’s developing its own hybrid system for the next-generation CX-5 crossover SUV, due to be launched between 2025 and 2027. The non-electric CX-5 has been Mazda’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

And by 2027, Mazda says it also plans to launch an electric SUV from its own EV platform. Plug-in hybrid variants are also under consideration.

The new electric SUV is expected to resemble the Mazda Arata concept, which was shown at the Beijing auto show alongside the EV-6 sedan last summer. Mass production of the Arata is scheduled for the end of 2025 for a first introduction to the Chinese market.

On the road to electrification, Mazda also said it has signed deals with AESC and Panasonic for the supply of batteries through 2030.

And looking beyond to between 2028 and 2030, Mazda is promising a “full-scale launch” of electric vehicles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Pirelli’s new ‘Cyber Tyre’ could be the next traction control
Red Pagani Utopia Roadster in a spotlight on a white background

If you’ve heard whispers about the “Pirelli Cyber Tyre,” or spotted the news about the Italian manufacturer’s work with Bosch, Pagani, and McLaren, then you may be wondering: What makes the new tire so clever? Smart tires as a concept go back a few years, and Pirelli has a habit of squeezing in tech wherever possible. So, what's different this time?

Well, plenty of drivers know what happens when you hit a patch of ice, or test your luck through a particularly bad downpour. Your vehicle loses grip and unless you have the skills needed to get it back on track, you’re probably going to wind up pitched into a ditch or headed sideways into a tree. Things like stability control and traction control help a lot, but they can’t do much when you do start hydroplaning.

Read more
Scout Motors creates connections with its new electric Terra truck and Traveler SUV
Scout Terra and Traveler driving onto the compass-face stage.

Scout Motors invited roughly 300 people to the hills of Franklin, Tennessee, to reveal the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra truck electric concept vehicles. The automaker brought in journalists such as myself, active lifestyle bloggers, YouTubers, automotive industry analysts, and enthusiasts and fans of the original International Harvester Scout.

Scout Motors calls the new, rugged vehicle the Connection Machine. The reveal event aimed to establish a solid connection between the concept EVs and the attendees. The automaker also used the occasion to announce the immediate ability to reserve a Scout vehicle with a $100 fully refundable deposit.
The Scout legend

Read more
Scout Motors Traveler SUV: everything we know so far
Scout Motors Traveler SUV in a forest

After years of rumors, Scout Motors is back. Volkswagen has revived the classic car brand, but with an electrified touch. The company has actually launched two new electric vehicles with the Scout Motors branding, including a truck and an SUV, which is called the Scout Motors Traveler SUV.

The Scout Motors Traveler SUV may be a sub-brand under the Volkswagen Group, but the vehicle actually makes use of a totally new EV platform that's completely unique to Scout, instead of a platform already in use by other Volkswagen brands. Not only that, while the Traveler SUV is available as an all-electric vehicle, it's also available as a so-called EREV, or extended range EV, which features a gasoline engine that's used to charge the battery.

Read more