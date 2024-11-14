 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hyundai teases Ioniq 9 electric SUV interior ahead of expected launch

By
hyundai ioniq 9 teaser launch interior 1 content banner desktop
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Ioniq 9, the much anticipated three-row, electric SUV from Hyundai, will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Selected by Newsweek as one of America’s most anticipated new vehicles of 2025, the Ioniq 9 recently changed its name from Ioniq 7, which should have numerically followed the popular Ioniq 6, to signal the SUV as Hyundai’s new flagship EV model.

Recommended Videos

Ahead of next week’s launch, the South Korean automaker released a teaser picture and descriptions of its interior.

Related

“IONIQ 9 offers the ultimate lounge-like environment. Its nature-inspired, lounge-like interior reflects our progressive approach of how we envision the technology, customer-centric design and tranquility, coming together seamlessly in the future of mobility,” says Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai design center, in a statement.

The large, three-row SUV can seat up to seven people: Its interior design accommodates different needs and situations, to allow each passenger to use the space comfortably, Hyunday says.

As for the Ioniq 9’s outside, Hyundai’s Loasby says its aerodynamic silhouette and curves are engineered to create “a cohesive form that feels sculptural.” It will also feature an LED lightbar similar to the one seen atop Tesla Cybertrucks.

No doubt would-be buyers are eagerly awaiting the electric SUV’s price and other specifications. Since the Ioniq 9 will be built on the same platform as the Kia EV9, it’s expected to be roughly the same size and price, or $55,000.

The Ioniq 9 will be assembled alongside the 2025 Ioniq 5 at Hyundai’s new Metaplant America in Georgia. That means it will also be eligible for a federal tax credit of $3,750 upon purchase. The full $7,500 credit is expected to be available once the battery part of the Georgia plant opens.

And just like the new Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 9 is expected to feature Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Rivian R2 EV’s new LG battery boosts storage capacity sixfold
Rivian R2

The Rivian R2, the EV maker’s much-anticipated affordable electric SUV, will be powered by U.S.-made batteries promising to store six times as much energy as those currently used.

South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions announced it will be supplying LG’s 4695 cylindrical batteries to Rivian as part of a five-year agreement.

Read more
Scout Terra vs. Tesla Cybertruck: retro and futuristic, head to head
Scout Motors Terra driving front

Scout Motors is back. The classic brand has been reinvigorated under Volkswagen Group, and not only that, but it has already announced two new vehicles that it plans to launch in the next few years. Of the two, the Scout Terra is the electric truck, and it's built to offer a modern design with an excellent range and fast performance.

But how does the Scout Terra compare with another popular electric truck, the Tesla Cybertruck? While the Scout Terra is set to be much cheaper than the Cybertruck is now, it's entirely possible that by the time the Terra is released, it could have a higher price tag than expected, while Tesla lowers the price tag of the Cybertruck. Is one of these trucks objectively better? We put the two head-to-head to find out.
Design
The Scout Terra and the Tesla Cybertruck arguably couldn't be further apart in terms of design. Of course, variation is a good thing, at least as long as both options are solid under the hood too.

Read more
Hyundai 2025 Ioniq 5 is under $44,000, with more range and NACS port
hyundai ioniq 5 44000 nacs 64149 large631652025ioniq5xrt

Hyundai is on a roll. In October, the South Korean manufacturer posted its best U.S. sales ever, largely driven by sales of its popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Now, all eyes are on the Ioniq 5’s 2025 model, which is set to become available at dealerships before year-end. As Digital Trends previously reported, the crossover model adds a more rugged-looking trim level called XRT and provides additional driving range as well as new charging options.

Read more