The Ioniq 9, the much anticipated three-row, electric SUV from Hyundai, will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

Selected by Newsweek as one of America’s most anticipated new vehicles of 2025, the Ioniq 9 recently changed its name from Ioniq 7, which should have numerically followed the popular Ioniq 6, to signal the SUV as Hyundai’s new flagship EV model.

Ahead of next week’s launch, the South Korean automaker released a teaser picture and descriptions of its interior.

“IONIQ 9 offers the ultimate lounge-like environment. Its nature-inspired, lounge-like interior reflects our progressive approach of how we envision the technology, customer-centric design and tranquility, coming together seamlessly in the future of mobility,” says Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai design center, in a statement.

The large, three-row SUV can seat up to seven people: Its interior design accommodates different needs and situations, to allow each passenger to use the space comfortably, Hyunday says.

As for the Ioniq 9’s outside, Hyundai’s Loasby says its aerodynamic silhouette and curves are engineered to create “a cohesive form that feels sculptural.” It will also feature an LED lightbar similar to the one seen atop Tesla Cybertrucks.

No doubt would-be buyers are eagerly awaiting the electric SUV’s price and other specifications. Since the Ioniq 9 will be built on the same platform as the Kia EV9, it’s expected to be roughly the same size and price, or $55,000.

The Ioniq 9 will be assembled alongside the 2025 Ioniq 5 at Hyundai’s new Metaplant America in Georgia. That means it will also be eligible for a federal tax credit of $3,750 upon purchase. The full $7,500 credit is expected to be available once the battery part of the Georgia plant opens.

And just like the new Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 9 is expected to feature Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.