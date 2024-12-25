 Skip to main content
Hyundai to offer free NACS adapters to its EV customers

By
hyundai free nacs adapter 64635 hma042
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Hyundai appears to be in a Christmas kind of mood.

The South Korean automaker announced that it will start offering free North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters in the first quarter of 2025.

The offer will be applicable to current and new Hyundai electric vehicle (EV) owners who have purchased or leased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025.

Hyundai says its authorized adapter will give Hyundai EVs equipped with combined charging system (CCS) ports access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in the U.S.

“To accelerate EV adoption, we started by listening to our current owners,” says Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president of product at Hyundai Motor North Americ., in a statement. “These adapters will make DC fast-charging more convenient for current owners.”

The NACS adapters will be available for all of Hyundai’s EVs available on the U.S. market. These include the model year 2024 and earlier Kona Electric, Ioniq hatchback, and Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as 2025 Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 N, and Kona Electric. The automaker’s Genesis luxury brand will also be participating in the program.

This differs from its Kia unit, as NACS to CCS adapters are only offered to Kia’s EV6 and EV9 models that were delivered after September 4, 2024. Earlier models and Niro EVs are not getting the adapters.

The new Hyundai 2025 Ioniq 5 will be the first non-Tesla vehicle to feature a native NACS port. Other new models, like the Ioniq 9, are also getting the native ports.

Meanwhile, both the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 will start off by charging slower with NACS on the Tesla Supercharger network than with their CCS adapter. Hyundai has told Green Car Reports that this is not about the vehicles but about the Supercharger network, which is due to get upgraded sometime in 2025.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
