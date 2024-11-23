Hyundai’s brand new Ioniq 9 EV features backseat lounge

After months of teasing details about the Ioniq 9, Hyundai’s much-anticipated, three-row electric SUV, the company finally unveiled it at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

One of the Ioniq 9’s promised features — that the SUV had the ability to offer a lounge-like interior – had most of us wondering what exactly that might mean.

It all became much clearer after the launch: The second-row seats of the SUV can swivel around, providing enough space for a large lounge-like area.

But that’s not all.

The vehicle’s interior design is characterized by oval elements and calming tones, providing a serene and natural feel, especially when one is immersed in natural light from the panoramic sunroof, Hyundai says.

In addition, a slidable universal island provides ample storage and delivers a walk-through front-row seating arrangement, allowing for more accessibility and convenience. The bidirectional armrests can also be opened from the front and rear, allowing easy access to the console from the second row.

And the Ioniq 9’s relaxation seats feature a Dynamic Body Care System, which includes a massage function to “stimulate blood flow and circulation, reducing fatigue on long drives,” Hyundai says. The automaker, however, specified that these seats would be available in first and second rows, depending on the market.

The Ioniq 9’s 110.3-kilowatt-hour battery provides up to 335 miles of range on the Long-Range RWD model. The battery is able to charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes. As promised, the SUV also features Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

As for the Ioniq 9’s price, no further details were so far provided, either at the auto show or on Hyundai’s website. But since the SUV will be built on the same platform as the Kia EV9, it’s expected to be roughly the same size and price ($55,000).

The Ioniq 9 is slated to go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2025, Hyundai says.