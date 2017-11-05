You can now rent an all-electric Chanje moving van from Ryder

Why it matters to you More and more companies are looking to add electric vehicles to their fleets, and Ryder is the latest.

Moving may not be a particularly pleasant task for you, but at least it won’t be so bad for the environment. That is, if you elect to rent one of Ryder’s vans when you need to transport more than you might fight in your average-sized trunk. The rental company recently ordered 125 completely electric vans from Chanje (pronounced “change”), which are said to be the very first of their kind in North America.

By the end of 2017, you’ll be able to rent one of these environmentally-friendly vans for all your hauling needs in New York, California, and Illinois. These vans are capable of hauling up to three tons (that’s 6,000 pounds), and up to 580 cubic feet of cargo, all while promising zero emissions. And to ensure that you can keep driving these vans for extended periods of time, Ryder is equipping its maintenance facilities in the San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and San Jose, Calif. markets, as well as in the Chicago and New York markets, with electric vehicle charging stations.

“The roll out of our new electric vehicle offering reinforces Ryder’s leadership in commercial advanced vehicle technology solutions and demonstrates our commitment to identifying innovative ways to meet our customers’ transportation needs,” Dennis Cooke, President, Global Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder, said. “We are proud to partner with Chanje to bring an

all-electric medium-duty vehicle to market as this will further promote energy efficiency in the industry by allowing our rental and lease customers to implement electric vehicles into their operations on a short-term or long-term basis.”

Ryder’s decision to bring this new fleet of Chanje vehicles aboard comes shortly after UPS announced that it would begin adding medium duty Daimler electric trucks to its own fleet. Indeed, it looks as though companies across the country and across industries are looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Ryder’s order of 125 Chanje electric trucks is significant because it demonstrates their commitment to all-electric commercial mobility and their role as our sales channel and service partner,” said Bryan Hansel, founder & CEO of Chanje. “There is a pent-up customer demand for commercial electric vehicles which makes today’s delivery of Chanje electric truck to Ryder a significant milestone.”