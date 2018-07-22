Digital Trends
Cars

San Fran is drowning in electric scooters. Will permits help?

Lulu Chang
By
bird e scooter los angeles times
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is looking to issue electric scooter permits by next month — but can that save a city already overrun with personal transportation devices?

Employees of the agency have been reviewing applications, and are planning to make recommendations in the next few weeks. So if you’ve been hoping for an increase in the number of two-wheeled transportation options to get you around the Bay Area, this may be the moment you’ve been hoping for. Giants like Lyft hope for just that; the company’s plans to enter the ride sharing market were revealed in May.

But the decision to require and issue permits comes late for the city of San Francisco. Bird, Spin, and LimeBike have been offering scooter ride sharing programs for months, resulting in an explosion in the number of e-scooters around town. The inundation of electric scooters meant too many vehicles on streets and sidewalks, and in April, San Francisco told the three companies they would have to remove their scooters from public areas. Not long thereafter, San Francisco opened up a permit application process in an attempt to control the burgeoning fleets.

Companies that want to offer electric scooter rides around the city will now have to submit applications; the first wave was due June 7, and the SFMTA is reviewing the 12 applications it received. Companies and their scooters will be assessed based on safety, sustainability, access, accountability, financial impact, and other key metrics. All told, up to five companies will ultimately be chosen to take part in a year-long pilot program, which will seek to more holistically determine the scooters and their effects on the local community.

Among the five companies ultimately chosen, a total of 1,250 may be allowed to take riders from Point A to Point B in the first six months of the trial. If this proves successful, San Francisco could grant privileges to another 1,250 e-scooters.

Given that San Francisco has never issued these sorts of permits, the city will have to work closely with the selected scooter-sharing companies to concretize the permit terms and conditions. And come August, those permits should be out and about — and so too should be legal e-scooters.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Why Apple Watches, Fitbits, and more could soon get more expensive
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
pirelli city ebike tires cycl e
Outdoors

Pirelli is recycling car tires into ebike tires

Pirelli introduced the Cycl-e tires for electric bicycles. Designed for city use, the new tires come in five varieties and a full range of sizes and weights. The Cycl-e tires are made in part from recycled rubber bits from automobile tires.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Edge ST
Cars

Massive data breach exposes trade secrets from Tesla, Toyota, and others

Security researcher Chris Vickery found about 47,000 sensitive files posted on a backup server by a Canadian company that specializes in automation. The 157-gigabyte batch included sensitive documents from Ford, Tesla, and other brands.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 honda clarity first drive review hondaclarityfueling
Cars

Hydrogen cars are here. Now how long until you can actually fuel one near you?

Until recently, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have been a science fair project. We met with the California Fuel Cell Partnership to learn how they plan to make hydrogen mainstream.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Sergio Marchionne
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne unexpectedly resigns as health worsens

Sergio Marchionne, 66, has resigned from his position as Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles CEO due to health problems. The influential, outspoken executive was scheduled to retire next year.
Posted By Ronan Glon
google maps for motorcycles
Cars

Grab your helmet: Google Maps for motorcycles is coming

Google Maps for motorcycles is now available in India and eight other countries in Eastern Asia. Now that Google has released the feature in the largest bike markets, it figures that Europe and the Americas could be next.
Posted By Bruce Brown
the ferrari from ferris buellers day off heads to auction block 1985 modena gt spyder california bueller s
Cars

The Ferrari from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ heads to the auction block

One of two remaining star cars built to replicate a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, and used for filming in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, will head to the Mecum Auction block in late August during Monterey Car Week.
Posted By Chris Chin