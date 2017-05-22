Shelby reaches new levels of insanity with 750-horsepower F-150 Super Snake

Why it matters to you Shelby's F-150 Super Snake may be the most powerful new pickup truck you can buy.

Leave it to Shelby American to take things to the extreme. The legendary tuner known for its Cobras and souped-up Mustangs just gave a Ford F-150 more power than Ford’s own Raptor, or Chrysler’s mighty Hellcats.

Shelby’s F-150 Super Snake boasts a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that pumps out 750 horsepower. That’s 300 hp more than the Raptor’s 3.5-twin-turbocharged V6 can muster. The Shelby truck can’t match the Raptor’s off-road performance, but it will smoke it on the street. Its stainless steel Borla exhaust system should create a more dramatic sound, too. Like a standard F-150, buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, Shelby gave the F-150 a more aggressive look. The truck features reworked bumpers, rocker panel extensions, 22-inch wheels, and a new hood with a massive scoop. Shelby also added a new grille that looks a bit awkward, plus racing stripes and the requisite brand-identifying badging.

The F-150 Super Snake will be sold through Ford dealers, but Shelby only plans to make 150 of these trucks this year. With a starting price of $96,880, they won’t come cheap, either. Keep in mind that the base price of an entry-level rear-wheel drive F-150 is $27,110, while the Raptor starts at $49,520 (both prices exclude destination).

For buyers wanting the ultimate performance truck, though, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake might be worth it. Factory muscle trucks were popular for a while, with monstrous machines like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Dodge Ram SRT-10 battling it out for supremacy. But automakers have largely abandoned that concept in favor of trucks that, like the Raptor and Chevy’s new Colorado ZR2, focus on off-road capability rather than on-road performance.

Instead, the high-horsepower action has shifted to SUVs. While Ram has said it won’t put a Hellcat V8 with the full 707 hp in one of its pickups, Jeep did exactly that with its Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Maybe it’s time for a muscle truck renaissance, too.