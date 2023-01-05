 Skip to main content
The Sony car is real. Sensor-studded Afeela EV destined for U.S. roads in 2026

Nick Mokey
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

When Sony teased its Vision S concept car at CES 2020, industry wonks everywhere had the same reaction: Neat, now what? At CES 2023, the Japanese company answered that question by introducing the Afeela, an EV produced in partnership with Honda and destined for U.S. roads in 2026.

Initial details were light, but the sedan closely resembles the slippery Vision-S concept Sony showed off three years ago. And like that prototype, it’s all about the sensors — Sony claims it will contain a total of 45 sensors, from lidar to radar and in-car cameras. A stripe-like strip in the grille glows different colors allowing the car to “express itself” – a common theme in Sony’s CES 2023 presentation.

1 of 4
roku updend tv landscape ces 2023 sony honda mobility afeela 1
roku updend tv landscape ces 2023 sony honda mobility afeela 4
roku updend tv landscape ces 2023 sony honda mobility afeela 3
roku updend tv landscape ces 2023 sony honda mobility afeela 5

Inside, a massive screen dominates the front dash, and Sony promises it will make extensive use of its partnerships in movies, music, and gaming. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis will provide the computing power to make it all run.

Sony says preorders for the Afeela will open in the first quarter of 2025, and the first deliveries in North American deliveries will follow in 2026.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to add more details as we receive them.

