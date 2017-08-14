These creative Brits unleashed their wagon envy on a Tesla Model S

Why it matters to you Finally, there's a high-performance electric car designed with station wagon fans in mind.

Tesla’s family of electric cars is set to expand considerably in the coming years. The company is working on a smaller crossover positioned below the Model X, a pickup truck, and even a semi truck, but it’s not planning an expansion into the station wagon segment. A small British firm is going where company boss Elon Musk won’t by building a long-roof variant of the Tesla Model S.

The project was commissioned by a British Model S owner who became frustrated because his dogs couldn’t fit comfortably in the back of his car. The Model S is available with a pair of jump seats in the trunk, so it sounds like we’re dealing with dogs bigger than the average child. Instead of stepping up to the Model X or shopping for a car that’s not a Tesla, he decided to invest his money into creating the first-ever Model S station wagon. The conversion is taking place right now in England.

This isn’t an amateur job; it’s not a novice builder hacking away at a Tesla with an angle grinder and some body filler. Some of the people involved in the project have experience designing cars for well-known companies like Lotus and Jaguar – Land Rover, and a few even worked on McLaren’s iconic F1 in the 1990s. Fast forward to about 13:15 in the video below to hear the hosts of YouTube show Fully Charged talk about the project.

An early, computer-generated sketch of the car is stunning. The wagon looks just like a pre-facelift Model S from the tip of the front bumper to the B-pillar. Beyond that, it receives a longer roof panel underlined by an elegant strip of chrome trim, and a short third side window that allowed designers to retain the sedan’s muscular stance. The D-pillar got pushed as far back as possible in order to clear up the maximum amount of cargo space.

While we don’t have photos of the build, the team has already chopped up the body and manufactured the molds for the roof panel. It will be made out of carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check. Adding pounds of sheet metal to the Model S would undoubtedly penalize range, so carbon fiber is the perfect solution for a conversion like this one.

The carbon fiber parts will actually make the wagon lighter than the Model S, and the longer roof panel will make it more aerodynamic. The car has been extensively tested in a wind tunnel, Fully Charged reports. It could offer more range than a standard Model S sedan, but we won’t know for sure until it hits the road.

The first Model S station wagon will be finished in November at the latest. It’s a one-off model right now, but it might not remain that way for very long. The team in charge of the project is open to converting about 25 wagons over the next three years if the first one generates enough demand from motorists. It’s an entirely bespoke version of an expensive car, so don’t expect it to come cheap.