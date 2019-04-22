Digital Trends
Tesla is showing investors its autonomous tech; here’s how to watch it live

Ronan Glon
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has often claimed the company he leads is well ahead of its rivals when it comes to autonomous technology. We know without a shadow of a doubt that he can talk the talk, but we’ll find out if he can walk the walk when key investors convene in Tesla’s Fremont, California, headquarters on April 22, 2019, to watch a first-hand demonstration of the technology. The full event will be streamed live on YouTube.

This is the first time Tesla has organized what it calls an Autonomy Investor Day. The company hasn’t released a schedule yet, but we know Musk and other key executives will make presentations about the self-driving technology they have been working on for years. The company will presumably have prototypes on-hand to show how the system works, and what it can do.

Musk made several announcements and promises in the weeks leading up to the event. He notably explained the Model 3 is equipped with a driver-facing camera integrated in a panel above the rear-view mirror to monitor passengers when the car becomes an autonomous taxi. And, in February 2019, he announced its fully autonomous technology will be ready for mass-production before the end of 2019 — assuming regulators allow its release. His vision of the term “autonomous driving” has come under intense scrutiny, however, and many analysts doubt he can deliver a car that’s 100% autonomous. The Autonomy Investor Day is his chance to prove the naysayers wrong.

Tesla’s self-driving technology relies on eight cameras that stitch a 360-degree view of what’s around the car, ultrasonic sensors, and a front-facing radar. The gargantuan amount of data these components generate is processed by a computer the company designed in-house. Currently, this hardware only powers the company’s Autopilot suite of semi-autonomous driving aids. Motorists who buy a Tesla can pay an additional $5,000 to unlock full self-driving capability, but the feature won’t be added until it’s ready for prime time. When the time comes, Tesla will release it via an over-the-air software update.

If you’re not a wealthy Tesla investor, you can follow along by clicking on the video embedded at the top of its story. Tesla will begin live-streaming the event at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST. If all goes well, Tesla will have reached a major milestone. If things don’t go as planned, the company’s goal of becoming the world’s leader in autonomous tech will become markedly more difficult to reach.

