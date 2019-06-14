Digital Trends
Cars

New Toyota tech will automatically shut off engines, apply parking brakes

Stephen Edelstein
By
2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

Many safety features focus on protecting people when a car is on the move, but Toyota is deploying tech for when cars are stationary. The Japanese automaker will launch features that automatically shut off engines and apply parking brakes on 2020 model-year vehicles. These simple additions could make a big difference in safety.

Toyota’s Automatic Engine Shut-off feature will turn off an engine after a certain period of time if the driver doesn’t respond to audio or visual warnings. Currently, Toyota vehicles are only capable of warning the driver that a car has been left running. Toyota also plans to add smartphone app notifications at a later date. The ability to automatically shut off the engine could be a useful feature in Toyota’s many hybrids, which often switch to electric power when the car is stationary. The lack of engine noise can cause drivers to forget the car is running. If the gasoline engine switches back on to recharge the battery pack in an enclosed environment, such as a garage, it could lead to asphyxiation.

Toyota’s second new safety feature is Automatic Park. Despite the name, it doesn’t automatically steer a car into a parking space. Once the car is stationary, it will automatically shift the vehicle into park and apply the parking brake, in the event the driver gets out of the car without doing so. As with Automatic Engine Shut Off, Automatic Park is a feature largely necessitated by changes in technology.

Automatic Park was designed for cars with electronic shifters, which don’t provide any mechanical feedback to indicate which position they are in. Eliminating the physical shifter mechanism frees up space on the center console, but the lack of tactile feedback can also confuse drivers. A car accidentally left in drive, neutral, or reverse, rather than park, can accidentally roll away. Circumstances like this were blamed for the 2016 death of actor Anton Yelchin.

The two new safety features will roll out on Toyota vehicles for the 2020 model year, and will likely be added to models from the automaker’s Lexus luxury brand as well. Toyota did not say if the features will be standard across the board, but it has been fairly aggressive in adding safety features and driver aids as standard equipment. Even the humble Toyota Corolla gets standard adaptive cruise control, putting some more expensive cars to shame.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
the bmw i8 roadster is best miata on earth
Cars

BMW’s i8 Roadster is the Mazda Miata of hybrids. And I mean that in a good way

The i8 Roadster is not best in class for power, speed, or outright abilities. What is does offer is some of the best driving fun for the money. Sounds exactly like the Mazda MX-5 Miata to us.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2020 ram 1500 ecodiesel pickup truck
Cars

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel boasts more torque than Ford or Chevy diesels

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel marks the return of diesel power to Ram's full-size pickup truck after a brief hiatus. Ram is coming out swinging with 480 pound-feet of torque -- more than its Ford and Chevy rivals.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mercedes benz glb is a g class for the masses x247 2019
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a junior G-Class with room for six of your friends

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB made its debut with a design that borrows a handful of styling cues from the G-Class. The model is about the same size as the GLC, but it rides on a front-wheel drive platform and can fit up to seven passengers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
fords dr derriere has designed a comfy new seat for the 2020 explorer ford feat
Cars

Ford’s Dr. Derriere makes your car seats comfy, no ifs, ands, or butts about it

Mike Kolich’s determination to develop the perfect car seat clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed among his Ford colleagues, who have long called him Dr. Derriere. The engineer’s latest design appears in the 2020 Ford Explorer.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 bentley flying spur luxury sedan 02
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons: The new 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is here. Positioned below the flagship Mulsanne, the Flying Spur gets upgrades already seen on the Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
volvo uber unveil xc90 based self driving car prototype cars and present production vehicle ready for
Cars

Uber’s next self-driving car, a hat-wearing Volvo, will start testing in 2020

Volvo and Uber have unveiled their latest autonomous prototype. It's based on the second-generation XC90, and it's fitted with the self-driving technology Uber developed in-house.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Fusion Energi Review
Product Review

The last American midsize plug-in hybrid is being squeezed out of existence

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid can’t catch a break. Ford is planning to discontinue production next year, but looming tariffs could spell doom for an otherwise comfortable and very economically sensible sedan.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
garmin drivesmart65 puts alexa in your car and tells you where to go drivesmart 2019 gps navigation
Cars

Garmin DriveSmart 65 puts Alexa in your car and tells you where to go

Garmin just upped its dashboard game by integrating Amazon Alexa with DriveSmart 65, the company's top-of-the-line, voice-controlled navigator. Drivers can access two digital voice assistants in the same device: Garmin voice and Alexa.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Explorer
Cars

Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorer and F-150 vehicles over safety issues

Ford announced multiple safety recalls on Wednesday, June 12, the largest of which affects 1.2 million Explorer SUVs over an issue with the suspension that has the potential to affect steering control.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw mechanics using smart glasses to fix cars faster
Cars

Here’s why BMW mechanics now carry smartglasses in their tool chest

BMW technicians in the United States have started wearing smartglasses, and it's not because they're shooting alien ships between oil changes. They use augmented reality technology to access workshop manuals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen I.D. R Nürburgring
Cars

Watch as Volkswagen’s ID R racer wins the ultimate EV bragging rights

The Volkswagen ID R has set a lap record for electric cars at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The electric race car's lap time of 6 minutes, 5.33 seconds beat the previous record by 40 seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford backed argo begins testing third generation self driving prototype ai fusion detroit
Cars

Will Detroit be the ultimate test for Argo A.I.’s self-driving Ford?

Ford-backed Argo A.I. revealed its third-generation autonomous prototype in Detroit. Based on the Ford Fusion Hybrid, the car is fitted with technology that sees better and further, thinks faster, and is more comfortable to ride in.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
volvos fully driverless vera truck is put to work in sweden volvo autonomous
Cars

Volvo has created an autonomous truck that looks like a sports car

Volvo’s autonomous truck, called Vera, is about to start work at a Swedish port. The vehicle has a modest top speed of 25 mph and features a striking design that makes it look as if the usual cab has been swapped for a sports car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg