Toyota will introduce the new 2020 Highlander during the 2019 New York Auto Show. Instead of previewing it with Hot Wheels-like design sketches or blacked-out images showing only LEDs, the Japanese firm commissioned augmented reality artist Michael Murphy to create a 3D illusion of the model. It’s a creative, unique way to build up excitement for a model without fully revealing it.

Murphy’s artwork — which took about two months to complete — suggests the Highlander will move in a more dynamic design direction. Its front end remains tall and upright, but its roof line has more of a slope to it, a styling cue which appears to give the family-hauler a more fluid look. We’ll need to wait until the New York show opens its doors on April 17 to find out if the Highlander truly looks sleeker, or if it’s merely an illusion created by the 200 individual, hand-painted pieces that make up the art installation.

The fourth-generation Highlander will continue to offer seating for up to eight passengers, and a generous amount of space for everyone’s gear. And, while Toyota spent years resisting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s finally warming up to the idea of letting tech giants into its dashboard, so we expect the Highlander’s infotainment system will be compatible with both features.

Toyota hasn’t released the Highlander’s specifications yet, so we don’t know if it will surf the downsizing wave by adopting a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, or if it will carry on with an evolution of the current model’s 3.5-liter V6. What’s certain is that a gasoline-electric hybrid model will join the portfolio either at launch or a little bit later in the production run. Front-wheel drive will continue to come standard, and all-wheel drive will be available at an extra cost on select trim levels.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander will go on sale in the months following its debut in the Big Apple. Pricing information will be released in the weeks before it begins arriving in showrooms. It will compete in a crowded — and growing — segment of the market against newcomers like the Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade, the Subaru Ascent, and the Ford Explorer, and against well-established rivals such as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.