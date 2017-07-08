Harley-Davidson Museum spotlights summer beach racing in new exhibit

Why it matters to you If you like older cars and bikes, the TROG exhibit at the Harley Museum recaptures the spirit of the annual event.

Racing cars and motorcycles on the beach is an American tradition that lives on with The Race of Gentlemen (TROG). Each summer a carefully vetted group of vintage motorcycles and cars race on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. The riders and racing staff attire themselves in authentic clothing for a two-day step back in history. This year’s beach-car-bike-fest was held June 10 and 11. Starting June 16 and continuing through Labor Day, September 4, there’s a special TROG exhibit at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

TROG takes over The Garage, located on the H-D Museum grounds. The exhibit will include more than a dozen bikes and cars from past TROG events as well as portraits and artifacts from the races. In addition, photography by David Carlo and Cory Piehowizc will capture the spirit and excitement of The Race of Gentlemen races.

The Race of Gentlemen, besides bringing together old cars and bikes, racers, officiants, and fans, all on the Jersey Shore for two days of fun, sand, and speed, provides an incentive for participants to show up and show off their lovingly restored cars and motorcycles. It takes a lot of work to find authentic parts to restore, repair, and sometimes resurrect the vintage vehicles that are approved to participate in the race.

Harley-Davidson Product Communication Manager Matt King told Digital Trends the H-D Museum TROG exhibit will include vehicles from this year’s race and from past races. According to the museum’s website, vehicles on display will include a 1923 Ford Model T Roadster that belongs to NASCAR racer Jeff Gordon’s former crew chief Ray Evernham, a 1946 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead owned and ridden in the race by Jeff “Hollywood” Baer, a 1947 H-D UL Bobber owned and raced by former flat track racer Tom Rowe, and more.

The TROG exhibit isn’t the only attraction at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Twelve permanent exhibits include a multi-part recounting of the history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the Experience Gallery where visitors can sit on current models and go on simulated rides, and the Imagination Station where kids can put on leather jackets and pretend to ride a Harley. Other exhibits include motorcycle club, competition, culture, design, and engine component displays, a tank art collection, and digitized examples of historic Harley-Davidson posters.

There’s a lot more to see and experience this summer and year round at the H-D Museum and you can eat and drink at the Motor Restaurant and Bar.