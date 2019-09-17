More motorcycle than e-bike get ready to tear up the trails

New Zealand-based UBCO Bikes has revealed the UBCO FRX1 Freeride Trail Bike, the latest newcomer to the e-bike market. This is the first new EV from UBCO since its 2X2 Electric Farm Bike, and it won’t be the last. The official launch for the FRX1 will be at the AIMExpo on September 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

What makes the FRX1 unique is its almost motorcycle-level performance. The motor features 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts) at its peak, and is liquid-cooled and mid-drive. The motor can be controlled either by the twist throttle or via pedal assist. UBCO claims the FRX1 comes with a nine-speed gearbox for pedaling, which makes it more pedal-friendly than other e-bikes.

The UBCO FRX1 features a 2.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that the company rates with a maximum range of 62 miles. The UBCO FRX1 features the ability to regain up to 10% of its expended energy via regenerative braking. Charging up the battery takes just 2.5 hours from a household electrical outlet.

The suspension features 8 inches of travel in the front and rear with adjustable compression and rebound. This is mounted to a lightweight aluminum frame weighing just 115 pounds. This dramatically increases the “fun factor” on the trails. Braking is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes in the front and dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes in the rear.

The price point for the FRX1 has not been announced. However, you can bet with the new technology incorporated this will not be your run of the mill $500 e-bike. Then again this is closer to a motorcycle than it is to a bike, if not for the pedals and the seat.

Between human imagination and constantly evolving technology there is no ceiling for e-bikes. Better batteries will extend range and speed and suspension will inevitably get to motorcycle like levels, around 12 inches. UBCO announced that there will be more new reveals over the next year whetting the appetite of e-bike enthusiasts worldwide.

UBCO now has a distributor in the United States located in Eugene, Oregon. They have an already impressive list of agents throughout the country anxiously awaiting this newest e-bike. The U.S. has seen a resurgence of bicycle use not seen since we thought Lance Armstrong rode clean. What is the only thing that would make cycling more fun? A motor.

