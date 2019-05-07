Digital Trends
Cars

Uber and Lyft drivers are striking all over the globe today. Here’s why

Ed Oswald
By
uber beacon color coded icon ride

As Uber prepares for its IPO later this week, drivers all over the globe are participating in a planned strike on Wednesday — sending a clear message that they’re unhappy. As a result, there’s a good chance that in some areas, using rideshare services might be far more expensive than usual.

The concept behind the strike started in the UK, where members of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) first planned to strike between 7am and 4pm local time Wednesday. From there, calls from others came to strike worldwide in solidarity with UK drivers, most notably in New York where the New York Taxi Workers Association asked NYC drivers to log off between 7 and 9 am Wednesday morning in the city.

“Wall Street investors are telling Uber and Lyft to cut down on driver income, stop incentives, and go faster to Driverless Cars,” the NYTWA wrote in a press release. “Uber and Lyft wrote that they think they pay drivers too much already. With the IPO, Uber’s corporate owners are set to make billions, all while drivers are left in poverty and to go bankrupt.”

Similar strikes are planned elsewhere around the United States. In San Francisco, a 12-hour app shutoff is planned. In San Diego, Los Angeles, and Boston, drivers will strike for the full day. Other cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. have rallies planned, including visibility events at popular pickup points like airports.

If the strike materializes, it would be the largest strike in terms of participation in either rideshare company’s history, and just in time to spook investors in what is believed to be one of the biggest IPOs of 2019.

Support from labor-friendly politicians

The strike is gaining a good deal of attention from labor-friendly politicians, some of which have already spoken out in support of the strike. Progressive Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have both criticized working conditions for “gig economy” workers in the past, and lent their support to the strike over the past week.

lyft amp

Even state legislators are asking Uber and Lyft drivers and passengers to show their solidarity with striking drivers. Virginia legislator Lee Carter said Monday in a tweet that he too drives Lyft “on the side to make ends meet,” and would strike on Wednesday as well.

“Don’t cross the picket line. Don’t do it,” he wrote. “Don’t cross the picket line. Just don’t.”

What are they demanding?

The demands vary from city to city, but call for the same general thing: higher wages, more transparency when it comes to rates, and clearer policies on how the rideshare companies figure out their cut. Drivers have become increasingly frustrated with new policies that put more of rider’s fares into the rideshare company’s pockets, leaving drivers with less.

Previously, drivers were paid a multiplier during “surge periods,” where riders also pay more. While not always the case, drivers typically took home about 60-75% of the fares passengers paid. However, that changed late last year when Uber introduced a flat dollar amount for surge pay.

Requesting an Uber ride
charlesdeluvio/Unsplash

While “flat surge,” as drivers call it, does last longer for drivers than the old multiplier (and applies to the next ride even after surge is gone), riders are still paying using the multiplier system. What has resulted is wild swings in the cut paid to drivers, sometimes as little as 50% of the fare charged, although at rare points more. Lyft is also moving to a “flat surge” model in select areas, including Chicago.

Drivers complain this is unfair, and without a voice in the company — something else they’re demanding — there’s little that they can do about it.

Will surge pricing break the strike?

One of the indirect reasons why drivers are striking could make it very difficult to maintain the strike — or for it to truly have an effect. Surge is set up so that the increased pay attracts drivers to come out and drive. If the strike truly does limit the number of drivers on the road, any drivers not participating might make $10, $20, $30 or more additional for each ride they do as Uber and Lyft attempt to lure drivers on the platform.

So what it’s going to come down to is how hard the resolve of these drivers is. The rideshare companies will be doing all they can to get drivers on the road. Drivers — many of which are struggling financially — will need to pass up an opportunity to make a good deal of money.

Keep an eye on this fight. The future of ridesharing is at stake.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best used cars you can buy for under $15,000
Up Next

The best cheap phones for 2019
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on netflix fifth element
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix street food featured
Movies & TV

These are the best shows on Netflix right now (May 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best family cars 2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
gas and diesel
Cars

Amsterdam takes first step toward banning all gas and diesel vehicles

Amsterdam has become the latest city to announce plans to ban gas and diesel vehicles from its streets. The pollution-busting effort will begin next year, with a ban on all fossil fuel vehicles targeted for 2030.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo feat
Cars

This guy designed Nissan’s beastly GT-R. Here’s what he’s doing next

Known to fans as “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R is one of the most formidable performance cars around. Hiroshi Tamura is in charge of keeping this monster sports car in fire-breathing shape.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit concept
Cars

This 797-HP Dodge Durango Police SUV is a speeder’s worst nightmare

Dodge stuffed a 797-horsepower Hemi V8 into a Durango Pursuit police SUV. The monster cop car was built for One Lap of America, where entrants drive around to a series of racetracks to compete head-to-head.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Gravity Sketch
Cars

Ford designers are dropping their pencils and reaching for VR goggles instead

Ford teamed up with Gravity Sketch to bring virtual reality Co-Creation technology to the world of automotive design. The tool has the potential to speed up the design process by letting designers on different continents work on the same…
Posted By Ronan Glon
mavens brent taylor talks new york city car sharing general motors maven is collaborating with cities and municipalities to e
Cars

In the age of ridesharing, do you really need to buy a car anymore?

E-scooters, ride-sharing, and subscription services are upending the way transportation works. With so many different ways to get around, do you really need to buy a car anymore? In this article, we break down all the pros and cons to help…
Posted By John R. Quain
Lamborghini Miura P400 from The Italian Job
Cars

The Italian Job’s Lamborghini Miura is rediscovered after 50 years in hiding

This Lamborghini Miura had 15 seconds of fame in 1969's The Italian Job, then disappeared into anonymity for 50 years. Lamborghini did some sleuthing and rediscovered the Miura's movie star history.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
revzilla light saber on star wars motorcycle helmet prices rev two 1600x900
Cars

Revzilla takes a light saber to its prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets

Revzilla slashed the prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets. From HJC's open face X-Wing Fighter Pilot and Poe Dameron helmets to Fox Racing's Boba Fett racing helmet, Revzilla cut prices on all categories and styles.
Posted By Bruce Brown