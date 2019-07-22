Share

Uber is working on a monthly subscription plan that would give users access to discounted rides, free Uber Eats food delivery, and free JUMP bike and scooter rides.

The subscription service, currently being tested in Chicago and San Francisco, would cost $25 a month, according to TechCrunch.

“From meals to wheels and everything in between, we’re always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs,” an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Uber is also testing a monthly pass that gives discounted rides and free food delivery for certain orders in other cities at a lower price point.

The new subscription package builds on top of Uber’s Ride Pass, which debuted in some cities the fall. That plan also costs $25 and gives users ride discounts. It appears that the new pass expands on the Ride Pass, giving people a lot more for their money. We’ve asked Uber for additional details and will update this story when we hear back.

Uber is quickly becoming more than just a rideshare company. It’s begun to be a major player in the food-delivery market thanks to Uber Eats. Free delivery could be a major selling point for the subscription – right now, the Uber app delivery fee ranges anywhere from 49 cents to a few dollars, depending on where you live. Saving on that fee every time you order food can add up, especially if you order food more than a few times a month.

Uber bought JUMP Bikes for $200 million in 2018. JUMP offers bike and scooter rentals across the U.S.. By offering free rides, Uber is essentially giving its riders incentive to use JUMP bikes or scooters for shorter trips. Typically, you’ll just find whichever scooter is closest to you, but you might reconsider your choice if the rental is free (or, at least, something you’ve already paid for).

Lyft offers its own monthly subscription fee for rides, but it doesn’t appear to have a combined monthly pass for ridesharing, scooters, and bikes. We’ve reached out to Lyft to see if they’re working on anything similar.