Digital Trends
Cars

U.K.’s ‘advanced’ self-driving car trials won’t require human safety drivers

Luke Dormehl
By

It’s not just rival companies that are racing to introduce self-driving cars to the market. Different countries are also seemingly competing to cement their high tech-friendly statuses by embracing autonomous vehicle testing. With this in mind, the U.K. government announced that it is moving toward “advanced trials” of self-driving cars — meaning trials which do not have human safety drivers on board.

No exact timeline is given for these advanced trials, but the government’s report notes that they will not begin until eligible vehicles have first passed “rigorous safety assessments.” It also describes how it is implementing a “world-leading code of practice” that will govern the testing of these self-driving cars. The U.K. government has said that it wants to have fully self-driving vehicles on the road by 2021.

“Thanks to the U.K.’s world-class research base, this country is in the vanguard of the development of new transport technologies, including automation,” Jesse Norman, Future of Mobility Minister, said in a statement. “The government is supporting the safe, transparent trialing of this pioneering technology, which could transform the way we travel.”

The U.K.’s previous “code of practice,” published in 2015, stipulated that automated vehicle trials can be carried out on any U.K. road — so long as certain stipulations (like a human backup driver to step in and take control) are met. The new guidelines supposedly “acknowledges the growing desire of industry to conduct more advanced trials, and a process to handle such trials on public roads.”

“We need to ensure we take the public with us as we move toward having self-driving cars on our roads by 2021,” Automotive Minister Richard Harrington said. “The update to the code of practice will provide clearer guidance to those looking to carry out trials on public roads.”

There are still plenty of questions that will need to be answered as self-driving cars continue to roll out around the world. However, the fact that that this kind of autonomous tech is now being so readily embraced by governments is a testament to just how far the technology has come in the past decade.

Let’s hope that the U.K. government’s faith in self-driving vehicles is well-placed.

Don't Miss

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger
Locan Clampitt Mazda Hot Lap Challenge
Cars

Mazda Hot Lap Challenge winner to test drive in MX-5 Cup car

Mazda Motorsports and iRacing partnered to find undiscovered talent in the gaming world. Now there’s a winner who has earned a test day in a Global MX-5 Cup car, and a new chance to win in 2019.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Toyota TRD Pro teaser
Cars

Toyota teases new TRD Pro ‘off-road beast’ for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota will add a new model to its TRD Pro lineup of off-road vehicles at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The automaker already sells TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
News

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts impressive towing and payload figures, but polarizing exterior styling will likely be what everyone talks about. Chevy definitely took more risks in that department than Ford or Ram, but will that pay…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda mx 5 rf review fullwide
Product Review

Weak no more. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 finally gets the power it deserves

We’ve always just accepted the Miata’s puny power for the sake of its sensational handling and featherweight fun. No more, however, because Mazda’s engine tweaks for the 2019 model year finally give the MX-5 the perfect amount of…
Posted By Miles Branman
waymo taxi
Cars

Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain concept teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s intrepid plan to compete with Rolls-Royce takes shape

Aston Martin is preparing to resurrect the Lagonda nameplate to use it on a sub-brand focused on making luxurious electric cars. It's taking aim at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, among other rivals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
Cars

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its No. 1 position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It updated the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market. Changes include a new-look front end and more comfort features in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Cars

Toyota’s aging Sequoia gets a shot of adrenaline with TRD Pro off-road model

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the latest model in Toyota's TRD Pro line of off-roaders. The Sequoia gets upgraded suspension, and all TRD Pro models get new infotainment systems for 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Cars

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spices up the compact sedan segment

Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 Jetta GLI at the annual Chicago Auto Show. The hot-rodded model receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the GTI plus an array of brake and suspension upgrades.
Posted By Ronan Glon
driving winter wonderland tesla model s in snow
Cars

AAA report: Freezing temps slash electric vehicle range almost in half

Extremely cold temperatures can decrease EV operating range by 41 percent, according to a report by the American Automobile Association. The excess battery drain results primarily from using the vehicle's HVAC to warm the interior.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Kia Sportage
Cars

2020 Kia Sportage gets a bigger standard touchscreen and more driver aids

The 2020 Kia Sportage rolls into the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with small but significant updates. Kia tweaked the exterior styling, added an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment, and gave the Sportage more driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein