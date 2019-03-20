Digital Trends
Cars

Vivint's Car Guard keeps tabs on your vehicle when you're not in it

AJ Dellinger
By
Your car is part of your home. Whether it’s parked in your garage, the street, or the driveway, or simply getting you from place to place, it’s something that you count on almost as often as the roof over your head. Now, Vivint wants to protect it like it’s part of your home, too. The security company is introducing the new Vivint Car Guard, a first-of-its-kind service that allows users to keep tabs on their vehicle when they aren’t behind the wheel.

Integrated directly into the existing Vivint Smart Home app, Car Guard is able to send you mobile notifications about your car. All you have to do is plug the tiny device into your vehicle’s onboard diagnostics port (OBD-II), which is found under the dashboard of most cars. Once installed, the Car Guard tracks everything that you could possibly want to know about your car.

Car Guard can tell you if your vehicle has been bumped, if it’s being towed, or if someone breaks in and attempts to steal it. It’s perfect for folks who leave their car parked outside at night or leave their vehicle in public places like parking lots or on the street during the workday. It will also give you car diagnostic information so you’ll be alert to any issues that may be plaguing your ride.

Because Car Guard integrates directly into the Vivint Smart Home system, you can use the service in tandem with existing Vivint services. That means you can customize how your house and car react when triggered by an alert. For instance, if your car senses a disturbance in the middle of the night, you can set that issue to trigger your outdoor lights to turn on and your camera to start recording. It offers an extra layer of protection for both your car and your home.

“Consumers want to protect their two most valuable assets – their home and their car,” Jeff Lyman, chief product officer at Vivint Smart Home, said in a statement. “Connecting the car and home unlocks enhanced protection and convenience that weren’t possible before.”

Vivint Car Guard will be available as a stand-alone service or as a part of an existing Vivint home security system package. The device itself will cost $199, and service will cost an additional $10 per month.

