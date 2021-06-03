Home security is something that everyone should take seriously. The last thing anyone would ever want to hear about or witness is a crime, accident, or some other misfortune that could’ve been prevented. That’s why home security systems exist, and two of the big names that have garnered attention the last several years as do-it-yourself solutions have been none other than Vivint and Ring.

If you’re thinking about either of these two systems, we’ll detail all the juicy bits regarding their respective lineups, how they can protect your home, their features, and their pricing. There’s a lot to cover in this, including whether or not they offer a 24/7 home monitoring service that could communicate with emergency services to get you help when you need it most. And lastly, we’ll go through all the gadgets you’ll need to check out for complete coverage of your home.

Service cost

Between the two, Ring is more upfront about how much the service will cost you for home security coverage. The Ring Protect Plus plan offers 24/7 professional home monitoring at $10 per month. The service consists of notifications in the event of break-ins or other emergencies, a call from the Ring Monitoring Center to confirm an emergency situation, and dispatch for any emergency response.

With Vivint, however, you fill out an online questionnaire that will then notify you about a representative calling you about a quote. It’s necessary to get a broad picture of individual requirements so that the system is tailored exactly to your needs. Vivint offers 24/7 professional monitoring for burglary, fire, medical, and carbon monoxide alerts for $30 per month, but the cost increases with other add-on options to the system — such as video storage.

Hardware cost

In order to truly leverage all of Ring’s home security service, you’ll need to purchase a Ring Alarm Security package. It starts at $200 for a basic five-piece kit, which gives you the bare essentials — the base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. There are other packages that include more accessories, like an indoor camera, but you can always add on separate accessories later.

Vivint’s hardware cost is determined after that initial phone call, but it can range anywhere from $599 to as much as $2,000. At the entry point, the $599 cost consists of a motion sensor, water sensor, touchscreen panel, and two door/window sensors. Obviously, additional components can be tacked on to Vivint’s home security system — including smoke detectors, garage controller, and much more.

Installation

Ring’s home security system can be installed without any additional cost, which makes it a true DIY home security system solution. Some people don’t mind, and it’s actually simple enough because the home base is the brains behind the scenes, allowing all the accessories to connect to it. If you don’t feel comfortable, though, Ring does offer professional installation courtesy of OnTech, which starts at $100 per device installation. Interestingly enough, it costs $210 to install the five-piece Ring Alarm Security kit — but just know that additional devices, like any of Ring’s security cameras, will incur separate installation charges.

Thankfully, Vivint’s cost for installation is much more straightforward. There’s only a flat fee of $99 for professional installation with Vivint’s home security system. A technician would install all of the necessary components of the system that were hand-picked and personalized during the quoting process. Since it’s professionally installed by a technician as opposed to a third party, you have more peace of mind knowing that technicians are knowledgeable about the products and installation.

Accessories

Both companies actually have a diverse set of accessories, cameras, locks, and many more gadgets to ensure your home is protected inside and out. However, Ring’s main advantage is that it offers substantially more camera options than its rivals. From video doorbells for the front door to outdoor cameras that can detect motion with the help of radar technology, Ring’s cameras are far more plentiful and leverage newer technologies.

Vivint’s camera selection may be on the lighter side, but don’t count it out, because your home can be outfitted with other smart home devices including a smart thermostat, smart lock, garage door controller, smart lights, and many more. That’s on top of all the other accessories that Vivint offers, so you can get that whole-home coverage very quickly.

