Ring recently announced the Bird’s Eye View feature that shows users a top-down, 3D-generated view of the activity around their property. The feature uses information gathered through a variety of different sensors to render an image that helps homeowners keep a better eye on visitors — human or animal — and shows any potential path around the home that someone may take. It’s been exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, but now that same technology is available in the brand-new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro.

This new outdoor camera is equipped with a 110-decibel siren, color night vision, and much more. Because the camera is hard-wired, users don’t have to worry about checking batteries or connecting a solar panel. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro connects straight to Wi-Fi and has continuous power without the need for a secondary source.

It is also equipped with Ring’s new Audio+ feature. This feature uses an array microphone with more comprehensive noise cancellation and other enhanced audio features to give a clearer picture of the sounds around your home, such as voices or footsteps. Built-in speakers mean you can speak to anyone or anything you see through the camera, while the improved microphones make it easier to hear their response.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro has other advanced features, like the ability to set up Customizable Motion Zones and Privacy Zones. The Motion Zones allow you to ignore activity in certain areas, such as a public sidewalk in front of the home, while the Privacy Zones let you exclude some areas from video recording.

By combining 3D motion detection with customizable alert zones, you can set up more powerful, more precise alert areas within your property. The aerial view makes it easier to see places where unwelcome guests might come onto your property, allowing you a better understanding of your home’s security. If you’re serious about monitoring your entire property and not just by the front door, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will help to expand your coverage. Plus, its radar based technology will pinpoint exactly the locations of where someone has been on your property — leaving a trail for you to see in the app.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is $250 and is available for pre-order now from Ring.com and Amazon. It will start shipping to customers on May 6. If you’re looking to save a few dollars, the original Ring Floodlight Cam is now available for a new, lower price of $200.

