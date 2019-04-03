Digital Trends
Volkswagen puts self-driving cars to the test on the streets of German city

Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen e-Golf autonomous prototype HamburgVolkswagen is testing prototype self-driving cars in Hamburg, Germany. The automaker claims these are the first tests of autonomous cars in a major German city. The tests will help ongoing research projects into autonomous driving, a VW press release said.

The test fleet consists of five modified Volkswagen e-Golf electric cars. Similar to test vehicles operated by the likes of Waymo, the e-Golfs are festooned with sensors that allow them to navigate city streets. Each car has 14 cameras, seven radar units, and 11 laser scanners, according to VW. Those sensors generate up to 5.0 gigabytes of data per minute, which is processed by computers in the trunk. The computing power of each car is equivalent to 15 laptops, Volkswagen said.

A human safety driver will be on board at all times as a backup. Consequently, VW noted that its test vehicles register at Level 4 on the SAE autonomy scale. The automaker said its ultimate goal is to develop cars capable of Level 5 driving. The highest level on the scale, it signifies cars that drive themselves at all times, and don’t have steering wheels or pedals. Reaching Level 5 will require significant changes in regulations, Volkswagen said.

The self-driving car tests are part of a larger effort by VW and Hamburg’s government to demonstrate new technologies. A 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) “digital testbed for automated and connected driving” is currently under construction, Volkswagen said, with completion scheduled for 2020. This will include upgrading of traffic lights with vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication tech that allows them to “talk” to cars.

VW isn’t the only automaker that’s busy developing autonomous cars. Ford plans to put a self-driving car into production in 2021, while GM will double the size of its Cruise division as it preps to commercialize the tech. Other automakers, such as Toyota, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz, are testing self-driving cars as well. They’re competing with a number of tech companies and startups to take autonomous driving mainstream. But, in the United States at least, the public remains skeptical of self-driving cars. Overcoming that ingrained skepticism may be as much of a challenge as getting cars to drive themselves in the first place.

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear
The best window air conditioners on the market for 2019
2019 Subaru Forester review
Subaru’s spacious 2019 Forester aims to combat distracted driving

The 2019 Subaru Forester is the latest version of one of the most popular compact crossovers, boasting new tech and lots of other changes under the skin. But how does it fare against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Stanford Audi TTS
Stanford wants to teach its autonomous race cars to learn from their past

Researchers at Stanford are working on a new way to control self-driving cars. It leverages A.I. to help driverless prototypes plan their next move by analyzing data generated by the situations they have previously encountered.
Posted By Ronan Glon
intel nvidia self driving car technology dispute mobileye cabin
Intel claims Nvidia copied its self-driving car strategy

Intel recently railed against competitor Nvidia for allegedly copying its self-driving technology. Intel says Nvida's “Safety Force Field” is cribbed from it's "Responsibility Sensitive Safety" paper published in 2017.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Volkswagen Arteon
The 2019 Arteon reigns over the Volkswagen lineup with style and aplomb

Volkswagen is known for being sensible and conservative when it comes to design, but with the 2019 Arteon, it cut loose and created a stylish car that could appeal to customers on a more emotional level.
Posted By Ronan Glon
NuTonomy self-driving car Boston
Aptiv releases massive self-driving car data set, aiming to boost safety research

Aptiv and its NuTonomy division are releasing a data set from self-driving car sensors in order to aid research. Data comes from real-world testing of self-driving cars in Boston and Singapore.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the worlds longest electric bus byd
This 3-in-1 vehicle is the world’s longest electric bus, apparently

Here's a bus so long that in foggy weather the driver might lose sight of the back of it. Built by Chinese firm BYD, the vehicle has a top speed of 45 mph and is said to be the longest pure-electric bus in the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI review
The 2019 Volkswagen GLI is a quick, affordable hot hatch that happens to have a trunk

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI returns for the 2019 model year with a more aggressive design and hot hatch-like power under the hood. It undercuts the GTI by thousands of dollars, but is it as fun?
Posted By Bradley Iger
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Tiny red stickers managed to trick Tesla’s Autopilot software

New research published by Tencent Keen Security Lab found that it was possible to trick the autonomous vehicle software by placing small stickers on the ground that fooled the car into changing lanes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch 1 side profile 1024x683
Lightning Strike electric motorcycle will travel up to 200 miles per charge

Lightning Motorcycles is taking reservations for the Lightning Strike, an electric motorcycle the company says can travel up to 200 miles in city driving in top trim. Lightning Strike trims range from $13,000 to the $20,000 Strike Carbon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car
2019 Chevy Corvette to pace Indy 500 as rumors of radical redesign continue

A 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will be the pace car for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. Chevy is rumored to be preparing a radically different mid-engined Corvette to replace the current version.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape gets sleeker styling, greener powertrains, more tech

The 2020 Ford Escape gets redesigned for the first time since the 2013 model year. Ford brought back the hybrid powertrain, and is adding a plug-in hybrid option for the first time.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi AI:ME
The AI:me concept previews how Audi could return to the city car segment

Audi has published a trio of teaser sketches to preview a concept car named AI:me. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, the AI:me explores what an electric, autonomous, and connected city car could look like.
Posted By Ronan Glon
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
5G will make cars chattier and smarter, but there’s also a fun side to it

Qualcomm calls 5G "the invention age," and it predicts the benefits of faster download speeds and instantaneous communication will stretch far beyond smartphones. It will make cars safer, smarter, while unlocking new entertainment options.
Posted By Ronan Glon
hyudai virtual cockpit study distracted driving hyundai techday i30 workshop 239 e2e
Hyundai’s virtual cockpit limits distractions on the road, study finds

A new study testing Hyundai's virtual cockpit concept to determine driver safety found that drivers weren't overly distracted while using the dashboard and found it intuitive to use.
Posted By AJ Dellinger