Digital Trends
Cars

Volvo leverages the power of software to build more dynamic cars

Ronan Glon
By
care by volvo subscription program explained xc40 dt
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Showing there’s much more to in-car technology than an infotainment system and driving aids, Volvo has asked sister company Polestar to prepare a software update that makes its cars more dynamic to drive when the occasion calls for it. The firm started offering the upgrade as an extra-cost option on a majority of the cars in its portfolio in August.

Volvo designed the two modular platforms that underpin every recent addition to its lineup with front-wheel drive in mind. Buyers who want more traction can pay extra for all-wheel drive, and that’s where Polestar’s update comes in. It takes full advantage of the all-wheel-drive system’s variable torque distribution function to send more of the engine’s power to the rear axle. It stops short of making the car fully rear-wheel drive but it changes the way it drives; powering up the rear wheels sharpens the steering response, gives the driver better control while cornering, and improves traction when accelerating out of a corner.

Overall, the upgrade promises to make Volvo’s unique breed of luxury cars more engaging to drive without sacrificing an ounce of the comfort they’re known for.

“We are always fine-tuning the driving experience of Volvo cars, and this upgrade makes all-wheel drive both smoother and more dynamic,” Henrik Green, Volvo’s senior vice president of research and development, explained in a statement.

The car’s electronic brain automatically transfers more power to the rear axle when the driver puts the drive mode selector in dynamic, or when the driver turns off the electronic stability control (ESC) system. Other Polestar-developed upgrades — including a sharper throttle response, quicker gear changes, and an increased engine output — come together to create a Volvo that appeals to the heart, not just the mind. In the 1990s, achieving similar results would have required a long list of hardware changes. In 2018, it’s all done electronically.

At launch, Volvo’s all-wheel-drive optimization option is available on 90-series models (like the XC90 and the V90 Cross Country), 60-series cars (including the XC60 and the brand-new S60), and the XC40 (pictured), the company’s entry-level crossover. Volvo hasn’t talked about pricing or market availability yet. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Don't Miss

Apple Car: What you need to know about Project Titan
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
take a don draper worthy road trip in this vintage 225000 rv trailer 1 jpg
Cars

Take a Don Draper-worthy road trip in this vintage $225,000 RV

Everything from the unique shape down to the luxury finishes makes this fully restored travel trailer worth the price. It's even been signed by Chuck Pelly.
Posted By The Manual Staff
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

How autonomous ridesharing will reshape our cars, cities, and lives

Ridesharing is a growing phenomenon, and it’s closely linked with developments in autonomous and connectivity technology. In the coming decades, shared mobility will even change the way cities around the world develop.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2018 ford f150 power stroke diesel new f 150
Cars

NHTSA investigating Ford F-150 seat belt fires, may recall 1.4 million trucks

The NHTSA is investigating reports of fires in five Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The NHTSA's Office of Defect Investigation is exploring whether seatbelt pretensioners caused the fires during crashes and if a recall is necessary.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

The 2019 Honda Civic compact sedan and coupe get a handful of updates to stay fresh, including exterior styling tweaks, standard Honda Sensing driver aids, and a new Sport trim level.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Silverado Full Line review
Product Review

2019 Chevrolet Silverado is the biggest and best Silverado ever

There’s a lot to tell in our 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first drive review, from new engine options, new chassis and suspension design, new bed and tailgate features, new trailering tools, and new trim levels. Dive in and learn.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
lidar tech truck safety semi 18 wheeler sunrise on highway
Cars

You don’t need to go autonomous to make trucking safer

Long haul truckers are very good at their jobs, but they face long hours and unpredictable conditions. Autonomous tech may be coming, but here’s how lidar technology companies are working to enhance trucking safety today.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
danny thompson fasten piston driven vehicle challenger 2
Cars

Danny Thompson just set a land speed record in a 50-year-old car

Danny Thompson, son of the late racing legend Mickey Thompson, has just taken his dad's Challenger 2 streamliner to a breathtaking speed of 450 mph. The feat makes it the fastest piston-powered vehicle in the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 rally car
Cars

Porsche goes rallying, and it’s not with the model you’re thinking of

Porsche channeled its racing heritage to turn the 718 Cayman, not the Cayenne, into a rally car. The GT4-spec model was built as a fully functional concept, and it will participate in its first rally during August.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waylens secure360 wifi prod
Product Review

You don't want a 360-degree dashcam, and this is why

What can 360° video do for your car? In the case of the new Waylens Secure360 dash camera, it watches for intruders and attempts to provide a complete picture of both the interior and exterior of your ride.
Posted By Nolan Browning
2019 Ford Ranger
Cars

2019 Ford Ranger online configurator launched, pricing revealed

The 2019 Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck starts at $25,395, but a fully loaded version can top $40,000. The Ranger is making its return to the United States after a seven-year absence.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 audi rs 5 sportback
Product Review

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback lets you have your 444-hp cake and eat it, too

Audi expanded the RS 5 family with a high-performance sedan named Sportback. It stands out from rivals like the BMW M3 with a shapely fastback-like silhouette, and it surfs the downsizing wave with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 in lieu…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Semi Truck
Cars

Tesla board waits for Musk’s plan to go private as Saudi Arabia stays silent

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk asked more questions than he answered when he declared he could take Tesla private. The money allegedly comes from Saudi Arabia, an oil-rich nation and Tesla investor, but officials have stayed silent.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple car news 3 970x647 c 720x720
Cars

Apple Car may make debut in 2023 to 2025

Apple likely won't become a full-fledged manufacturer like General Motors or Ford, but the tech giant is diving into the auto industry pool. Here's everything we know about the company's automotive efforts.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon