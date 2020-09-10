  1. Cars

Lockdown couldn’t keep Waymo from testing self-driving cars … in a fake city

By

Self-driving car testing on public roads gets most of the headlines, but that was no longer an option for Waymo once the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States earlier this year. With shelter-in-place orders in effect, Waymo’s testing program retreated behind the walls of a closed-course facility called Castle.

Castle is a 113-acre self-driving car testing facility built on the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, California, about two hours southeast of San Francisco. Since 2013, Waymo has been using the site to run prototype cars through the toughest scenarios engineers could come up with. This so-called “structured testing” has always been part of the process of developing autonomous cars, but during the worst of the pandemic, it became the main way to keep that process going. Waymo pulled its test cars off public roads in March (it also suspended operations at Castle for a time during that period), and resumed operations in Arizona in May.

The facility replicates real-world conditions, from city streets to railroad crossings and roundabouts. This controlled environment allows engineers to test specific scenarios without having to wait for a car to encounter them on public roads. These scenarios can range from the unlikely — a person exiting a Porta Potty and walking into the street, or a mattress falling off the back of a truck — to the mundane, such as following a garbage truck making multiple stops on an urban street.

Waymo has amassed a library of over 40,000 of these scenarios, many based on situations encountered on public roads. Exposing the autonomous-driving system (which Waymo refers to as a “driver”) to these scenarios makes it better equipped for real-world conditions, according to Waymo.

Some of this work can be done through simulation, which Waymo has also continued to use through the pandemic. Simulations only test the software, however, while closed-course tests of real cars at Castle show how the software and hardware work together. Cars are sent onto the test track after they have successfully completed a scenario in a simulation, validating the simulation results and allowing engineers to check for any real-world factors that might affect performance.

Testing a prototype autonomous vehicle as a complete system is necessary because the individual components are constantly changing. Software gets updated, the suite of sensors is changed as better equipment becomes available, and everything has to work on multiple vehicles. Waymo’s fleet currently includes Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs, as well as semitrucks. Autonomous driving remains a work in progress, and closed-course testing allows Waymo to evaluate any changes before sending vehicles onto public roads — sometimes with paying passengers on board.

Updated on September 10, 2020: Added clarification that Waymo also suspended operations at Castle during mid-March.

Editors' Recommendations

Grounded for years, the Lucid Air electric car is finally ready to fly

Lucid Air

FWD vs. RWD vs. AWD: Drivetrain layouts and what they mean

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country review

The best convertibles for 2020

2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Future cars: The best upcoming cars worth waiting for

Hyundai Prophecy concept

What is Uconnect? Here’s everything you need to know about the popular system

what is uconnect example

The fastest cars in the world

Is your check engine light on? Here are 10 possible reasons why

The best camper vans

How to use Android Auto

Every upcoming electric car

Who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

The difference between diesel- and gasoline-powered cars

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

The best car chargers for 2020

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which one is right for you?

The best cars for camping