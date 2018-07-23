Digital Trends
Cars

Waymo self-driving cars are now covering 25,000 miles a day

Stephen Edelstein
By
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison

Waymo’s test fleet of self-driving cars continues to rack up mileage on public roads as the Google division works toward launching a commercial ride-hailing service. The Waymo fleet recently reached 8 million miles driven, and is now covering 25,000 miles a day, CEO John Krafcik said on Twitter.

The 8-million-mile mark was reached roughly a month after Waymo’s fleet hit 7 million miles. The fleet has doubled its mileage in just eight months, having hit 4 million miles in November 2017. In addition to testing on public roads, Krafcik said Waymo has covered 5 billion miles in simulations.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are currently the backbone of Waymo’s fleet. The company has inked a deal to purchase up to 62,000 Pacificas over the next few years, representing a rare spot of good news for the Chrysler brand these days. Waymo also has a deal to purchase up to 20,000 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs. CEO Krafcik believes Waymo’s autonomous-driving system can be fitted to different vehicles for different jobs, just as a human driver can transition from vehicle to vehicle.

Waymo currently tests its self-driving cars in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, and Washington state. Most testing occurs in California, where Waymo and parent Google are based. But the switch from testing to commercial operations will start one state over.

Waymo self-driving cars will be used in a ridesharing service launching in Phoenix, Arizona, later this year. Vehicles will initially be limited to designated areas of the city, but Waymo plans to expand the area of operations and possibly add more cities in the future. Arizona has among the most permissive autonomous car laws of any state, which may have played into Waymo’s decision to launch its service there, rather than in its home state of California.

While Waymo still won’t discuss a specific launch date for its ridesharing service, it may become the first company to deploy autonomous cars in a commercial application in the United States. General Motors has said it will launch an autonomous production model with no manual controls in 2019, possibly for an autonomous ridesharing service, while Uber is still reeling from a fatal crash involving one of its test cars earlier this year.

Don't Miss

Here's the latest news on the Tesla Model 3, including specs and performance
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla's Model 3 is showing off a new track mode for all your drifting needs

Production of the Tesla Model 3 has officially begun. Tesla's long-awaited entry-level model is far cheaper than the Model S and will compete head-to-head with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. We drove it and concluded it lives up to the hype.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Lulu Chang, Abigail Bassett
uber beacon color coded icon ride
Cars

Uber drivers could soon be considered Uber employees, and that could get expensive

Uber drivers may finally be recognized as official Uber employees. Officials in New York have ruled in favor of three former Uber drivers who filed a complaint against the company when their unemployment insurance claim was denied.
Posted By Lulu Chang
bird e scooter los angeles times
Cars

San Francisco is drowning in electric scooters. Will permits help?

We could soon be seeing many more electric scooters on the streets of San Francisco, now that the city’s Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has announced that it is looking to issue electric scooter permits by next month.
Posted By Lulu Chang
pirelli city ebike tires cycl e
Outdoors

Pirelli is recycling car tires into ebike tires

Pirelli introduced the Cycl-e tires for electric bicycles. Designed for city use, the new tires come in five varieties and a full range of sizes and weights. The Cycl-e tires are made in part from recycled rubber bits from automobile tires.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Edge ST
Cars

Massive data breach exposes trade secrets from Tesla, Toyota, and others

Security researcher Chris Vickery found about 47,000 sensitive files posted on a backup server by a Canadian company that specializes in automation. The 157-gigabyte batch included sensitive documents from Ford, Tesla, and other brands.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 honda clarity first drive review hondaclarityfueling
Cars

Hydrogen cars are here. Now how long until you can actually fuel one near you?

Until recently, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have been a science fair project. We met with the California Fuel Cell Partnership to learn how they plan to make hydrogen mainstream.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Sergio Marchionne
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne unexpectedly resigns as health worsens

Sergio Marchionne, 66, has resigned from his position as Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles CEO due to health problems. The influential, outspoken executive was scheduled to retire next year.
Posted By Ronan Glon