This wide-bodied Kia Stinger will hug the convention center floor at SEMA

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is where gearheads from all over the world convene to check out the newest and hottest trends in the high-performance car segment. We wouldn’t have been able to fathom seeing a Kia on the SEMA show floor 15 years ago but the new Kia Stinger introduced earlier this year completely changes the game.

One of the stars of Kia’s booth at SEMA will be a tuned 2018 Stinger with a rear-end wide enough to put German touring cars to shame. The model was designed and built with input from West Coast Customs, one of the best-known tuners in America, and Kia promises nearly every single part of it has been modified to some extent. A teaser sketch published by the South Korean company depicts ultra-wide 21-inch wheels tucked under flared fenders, and a custom-built rear bumper with four exhaust tips integrated into what looks like a carbon fiber air diffuser.

A statement published by Kia suggests the list of modifications also includes a gloss black grille, a carbon fiber body kit, and “a number of exceptional finishes to the Stinger’s cockpit.” We’ll have to wait until the SEMA show opens its doors to check out the rest of the car, but we already like what we see. We’ll like it even better if Kia has managed to squeeze even more power out of the standard car’s twin-turbocharged, 365-horsepower V6.

Speaking of the regular Stinger, Kia will demonstrate its rear-wheel drive chops outside of the convention center in Las Vegas by hosting the first-ever Stinger Drift Experience. The brand will put Formula Drift drivers behind the wheel of modified cars for hourly drift demonstrations.

What the future holds for Kia’s SEMA-bound concept is anyone’s guess at this point. Seeing the concept in showrooms sounds unlikely at best, but Jaguar’s XE Project 8 proved anything is possible. It could also inspire aftermarket tuners to create parts for Kia’s latest model. The Stinger is poised to shake up the pecking order in the sports sedan segment, and there is no reason why its reach should not extend into the tuning sector.