Jaguar’s XE SV Project 8 is the British super sedan you’ve been waiting for

Why it matters to you Jaguar specializes in building savage sports cars, and this four-door is the baddest one yet

Jaguar has just introduced a vehicle that it calls “the most powerful, agile, and extreme” road car it has ever produced. It has to be a new F-Type, right? Wrong. This one has four doors, four seats, and nearly 600 horsepower — meet the XE SV Project 8.

Built by Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the XE SV Project 8 is a hand-built version of the XE compact luxury sedan. We really liked the standard XE when we drove it last year, but make no mistake, this is an entirely different animal. Instead of a 340-hp V6 between the front fenders, the Project 8 is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that produces 592 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. Put your paw down and the car will rocket to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating Jaguar yet. Me-ow. Oh, and it’ll do 200 mph.

“We have really been able to unleash the potential of our engineering and design teams in specifying Project 8,” said Mark Stanton, SVO Director. “We are at the beginning of a very challenging and exciting development program which will see us focus on ensuring Project 8 delivers track performance on a level previously not targeted by Jaguar. The SVO team is full of performance car enthusiasts that are now briefed to deliver motorsport science and soul in what is effectively a four-door supercar.”

It gets better though, because despite being street-legal and having room for four passengers, the all-wheel drive Project 8 is a bonafide track weapon. By utilizing carbon fiber and composite components on everything from the front bumper to the rear wing, Jaguar’s SVO wizards kept the XE’s curb weight to 3,847 pounds. That is heavier than the regular XE, but when you account for the fire-breathing powerplant and other performance goodies onboard, it’s actually significantly lighter than it should be. Also consider the car still has a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 380-watt Meridian sound system, and a variety of other modern luxuries.

In addition to all that, the Project 8 equips a recalibrated eight-speed automatic transmission, stiffer suspension springs, manually adjustable shocks, a carbon ceramic braking system, and an active electronic rear differential complete with an oil cooler. Just 300 examples of the vehicle will be produced globally, which means the car will likely be as rare as it is quick.

Want more of the Project 8? Head over to Jaguar’s YouTube page for clips of the vehicle’s design process, hillclimb footage, and more of that glorious engine note. The vehicle makes its public debut on June 30 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.