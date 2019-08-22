Apple’s upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature noticeably slim bezels, making the display stretch close to the edge of the device, according to a new report from Bloomberg by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.

The report confirms previous rumors about the 16-inch MacBook Pro that have suggested it will replace the current batch of 15-inch MacBook Pro models while retaining a similar footprint. If Apple slims down the bezels, we may end up seeing a laptop with a similar chassis design to those of the previous few years that offers much more screen space.

This would be in line with what Apple did when it redesigned the iPad Pro. The new device came with similar physical dimensions to its pre-redesign siblings, but its thinner bezels meant you got more screen real estate for your money.

It would also help the MacBook Pro catch up with rivals like Dell’s XPS 13, which comes with ultrathin bezels that give it a sharp, modern look. While Apple’s MacBook Pro is no ugly duckling, slimming down the bezels would give it a significant aesthetic boost.

Despite this latest MacBook Pro report merely confirming previous reports rather than offering up any new information, what makes it stand out is its authorship. Bloomberg cites “people familiar with the situation” as their sources, and Gurman in particular has proven reliable in the past when it comes to Apple rumors.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has long been doing the rounds on the rumor mill, with trustworthy analyst Ming Chi-Kuo and industry analysts IHS Markit among those to suggest it will be released either this year or in 2020. With Bloomberg’s piece being yet another report seemingly confirming its existence, its reality seems a near-certainty.

If you were hoping for other news on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, though, you’ll likely be disappointed. Aside from the thinner bezels and the possibility of including Intel’s latest 10th-generation Ice Lake processors, rumored features of the upcoming laptop have been noticeably sparse. Apple has traditionally maintained a tight lid on its forthcoming products, so it’s likely we’ll have to wait until Apple’s September event to find out more.

Editors' Recommendations