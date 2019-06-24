Digital Trends
Computing

An all-new, redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch in September

Alex Blake
By
apple registers seven new macbooks macbook pro 2019 2

A new 16-inch MacBook Pro could be just months away, according to tech analysts IHS Markit. In an email shared to subscribers, Jeff Lin, the firm’s associate director of consumer electronics, said the device could make a splash at Apple’s September 2019 event “if there’s no unexpected development issue.”

Rumors have been swirling in recent months of an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and this latest news adds fuel to the fire. Reliable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has previously stated that a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro was on the horizon, for example, and with the last design update coming in 2016, the time could be right for a new look for the MacBook Pro.

Currently, Apple’s largest notebook is the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. Apple often reserves many of its high-end features and components — such as eight-core Intel Core i9 processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics cards — for its largest MacBook Pro models, so it could have something special in store for a 16-inch device.

According to Lin, the new device would come with a 3,072 x 1,920 resolution and a TFT-LCD screen made by LG Display. That puts it in line with Apple’s previous MacBook Pro laptops, which have also come with LCD displays. Although there is some clamor in corners of the tech press for Apple to equip its notebooks with OLED displays, solid evidence for this has been lacking.

Earlier this month, Apple registered seven new laptops with the Eurasian Economic Commission. While we suspect the majority of these will be MacBook Air updates, we also have a sneaking suspicion a 16-inch MacBook Pro could be among the secretive devices registered with the Commission.

Those updates to the MacBook Air are likely to include new Intel Ice Lake processors, which are due out later this year. If the MacBook Air is getting Ice Lake chips, it seems likely that a new high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro would too.

As well as that, previous rumors have pointed toward a redesigned chassis for the 16-inch device featuring even thinner bezels than on previous MacBook Pro laptops. That would help boost its resolution up from the 2880 x 1800 on the current 15.4-inch MacBook Pro to the rumored 3072 x 1920 on the new model, without having to expand the physical dimensions of the device by much.

We’ll have to wait for Apple’s September event for the final word on this, but expect more leaks to come between now and then. And when they do, we’ll be right here reporting them for you — so keep your eyes peeled.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Laptop buyers will pay the price in the China-U.S. trade war

With the US-China trade war only increasing in intensity, it is becoming more and more likely that US consumers will pay for it in the form of increased prices on consumer tech, including laptops, due to import tariffs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Computing

From photos to tax returns, versatile inkjet printers have you covered

Inkjet printers are incredibly versatile. Besides text documents, many can also print photos -- some can even make museum-quality prints. Multifunction variants add scan, copy, and fax. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
imac 5k 27 inch 2019 imac5k review 3
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computers on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $5,000 premium system for video editing and gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lenovo chromebook s330 amazon deal
Computing

Need a laptop? Get a Lenovo Chromebook S330 at a hefty 60% discount on Amazon

Fast, simple, and secure, you can expect the Lenovo S330 to deliver a great day-to-day performance for your work or school needs. Order yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Intel Core i9- 9900K
Computing

Intel’s rumored price war against rival AMD could be a big win for gamers

With Intel looking to take on AMD with a new pricing strategy, the biggest winners of the silicon price war will be PC users and gamers. If reports are accurate, Intel plans on slashing CPU prices by as much as 15 percent.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
nasa robotic arm international space station
Computing

NASA hacked: 500 MB of mission data stolen through a Raspberry Pi computer

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory was hacked last year by an attacker who used a Raspberry Pi computer. The hacker took advantage of the network's weaknesses to steal 500 MB of data, while remaining undetected for 10 months.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
1174693 autosave v1 slack icon
Computing

Microsoft reportedly thinks Slack not secure enough, prohibits internal use

Microsoft has reportedly placed Slack under the "prohibited" category in an internal list of prohibited and discouraged technology. The main reason why the company banned employees from using it is due to security concerns.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start date, predictions, and the best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft reportedly releasing foldable Surface with 9-inch screens next year

Microsoft is reportedly planning to roll out a foldable Surface as early as the first quarter of 2020. The device, code-named Centaurus, is said to feature two 9-inch screens, Windows Lite, and Android support, according to IHS Markit.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
usb stick malware lost issues 0001
Computing

The guy who invented USB finally admits it’s annoying to plug in

The man behind the team that created USB has finally acknowledged that the design has caused plenty of frustration over the years. But he insists there was a good reason for building it in the way that he did.
Posted By Trevor Mogg