Digital Trends
Computing

500px reveals almost 15 million users are caught up in security breach

Trevor Mogg
By

Online photography community 500px told its members on Tuesday, February 12, that their data may have been stolen in a security breach and warned them to change their password.

In a statement, the portfolio website for photographers said an unauthorized party gained access to its systems on or around July 5, 2018. However, the breach was only discovered by its engineers on February 8, 2019.

It said that around 14.8 million users may be affected. In other words, its entire user base at the time the breach took place.

Toronto-based 500px began contacting its members by email at around 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, it’s requiring all users to change their 500px account passwords, and to also change them for any other online accounts where the password is the same.

Emails with instructions for the password reset are going out now to all users, prioritized in order of potential risk. If you’re worried about clicking on a link in an email asking you to reset your password, simply open a new browser window and navigate to 500px.com, where you’ll be able to initiate the process yourself.

According to the company’s initial findings, the nabbed data may include:

  • Your first and last name as entered on 500px
  • Your 500px username
  • The email address associated with your 500px login
  • A hash of your password, which was hashed using a one-way cryptographic algorithm
  • Your birth date, if provided
  • Your city, state/province, country, if provided
  • Your gender, if provided

500px said that at this time, it’s found no evidence of unauthorized access to user accounts. Nor is there any evidence of other data such as credit card information — which is kept on separate servers — having been affected.

After learning of the hack, the company said it “immediately launched a comprehensive review of our systems to understand the nature and scope of the issue,” adding that it had called in a third-party expert to assist it in its investigation, with law enforcement also involved.

Asked why it took four days to notify its community of the hack, a 500px spokesperson told Digital Trends: “It was important that we were able to provide our users with accurate information before confirming the details of the breach.”

The company said that given the seriousness of the issue, its main priority was to secure its systems and user data from further breaches, and to collect and confirm all available information before contacting the 500px community. Those seeking more information should visit the 500px webpage dedicated to the issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

Ford's ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
Smart Home

Amid security breaches, Nest urges customers to use stronger passwords

Hackers logged into Nest customers' accounts and spied on them in their own home, and the company's official response is for customers to use stronger passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Forgot PIN Android
Mobile

Forgot your Android password or PIN? Here’s what you need to do

It’s a horrible feeling when you forget your Android password, PIN, or pattern and can’t access your smartphone. Thankfully, there are some things you can do to gain access to your device. Find out what your options are right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Computing

Use one of these password managers to help protect yourself online

The internet can be a scary place, especially if you don't have a proper password manager. This guide will show you the best password managers you can get right now, including both premium and free options.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Are the right eyes on you? Lock down your home security cameras from hackers

You may have heard stories of home security cameras being hacked. Worried about someone hacking your camera? Here are some tips that will greatly reduce the chances of it happening to you.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most people, do you really need a Core i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a new Surface Laptop 2 for $900 at Amazon

Looking to save on Surface? It is not clear how long this latest deal will last, but an Amazon deal covers a wide variety of configurations of Microsoft's MacBook alternative and brings prices down to as low as $900. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

Lose the key for your favorite software? These handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 6 best free antivirus apps to help protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual-monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual-monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Don’t expect to see the new Dell XPS 15 with OLED display until April

There could be a delay in the release of Dell's new laptops with OLED panels. A new tweet from Dell executive Frank Azor suggests that these new devices might not come until a month later.
Posted By Arif Bacchus