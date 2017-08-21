Forget the eclipse! Watch the 8th Gen Intel Core livestream at 8 a.m. Pacific

As promised, Intel is formally introducing its new family of eighth-generation processors today at 8 a.m. Pacific Time / 11 a.m. Eastern Time as the solar eclipse begins its blazing trail across the United States. You can watch the 8th Gen Intel Core livestream right here at Digital Trends, but it’s also streaming live on Intel’s Facebook page, and its online Newsroom.

“Hear directly from Gregory Bryant, senior vice president of the Client Computing Group at Intel, and others about the details on the latest processor family and what it can help you do,” the company said prior to its 8th Gen Intel Core livestream. “See the power of 8th Gen Intel Core technology come to life in the hands of a VR creator and imaging technologist.”

Intel’s eighth-generation launch begins before the company concludes its current Core X-Series processor roll-out for the enthusiast market. Intel will launch its $1,200 12-core processor later this month, and then its 14-core ($1,400), 16-core ($1,700) and 18-core ($2,000) chips at the end of 2017. These will require Intel’s large LGA 2066 motherboard socket (seat), and its new X299 motherboard chipsets.

But with Intel’s new eighth-generation processors, the company is keeping the same LGA 1151 motherboard seat used by its seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” processors, and its sixth-generation “Skylake” processors. The eighth-generation chips also won’t be anywhere near as expensive, but they may require a new motherboard if Intel doesn’t provide an update to support eighth-generation processors on motherboards with seventh-generation 200 Series “Kaby Lake” chipsets installed.

“Get a sneak peek at some of the amazing system designs based on 8th Gen Intel Core processors,” Intel added. “Start planning for what new 8th Gen Intel Core processor-based device to purchase in the holiday season and even before.”

Lots of rumors have swirled around what Intel may possibly reveal during its show. Desktop processors are a possible topic, and perhaps even chips that will be showcased in new laptops introduced during the IFA 2017 technology show in Berlin. We’re rather excited to see what Intel has planned, and what it’s eighth-generation processor design will bring to the PC market.

As Intel teases, amazing happens when all things align, but you won’t need special glasses to watch Intel’s shiny new reveal.