A 500Hz refresh rate Alienware gaming monitor? Yes please

Alienware has announced at CES 2023 the world’s fastest refresh rate gaming monitor with up to 500Hz refresh rate. If you thought 360Hz was already absurd, you’ll likely think 500Hz is downright ludicrous. One thing’s for sure — it’s about as fast as monitors get these days,

Don’t worry — if that speed doesn’t seem necessary, then the rest of its specs might.

Dell’s Alienware division has revealed a truly specced-out gaming-focused monitor that seems to have been made just to prove that it can. The AW2524H (updated from the AW2523H) offers a 500Hz refresh rate 1920 x 1080p IPS panel focused in a Legends 2.0 esports-inspired footprint and adjustability. Supporting that insane refresh rate is the low 0.5ms response time gray-to-gray (GtG) plus Nvidia G-Sync combo, which keeps on-screen action from tearing and ghosting.

As Dell notes, the 25-inch size and 1080p resolution are still preferred by esports pros — and the refresh rates just can’t get fast enough. That might rule out the average gamer, who’s likely more interested in a more well-rounded gaming monitor.

Alienware also claims that the product is capable of 99% sRGB, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (for increased color punch), and TUV-certified Low Blue Light (to reduce eye stress for those long gaming sessions).

A gaming monitor would be remiss if it didn’t have RGB lighting. It’s customizable and is located in the Alienware head and numerals in the rear, and the power button at the bottom. Another cool feature is the slide-out headset cradle on the left side of the frame.

Now, the advertised refresh rate has a couple of caveats. 500Hz is only achievable by overclocking over a DisplayPort connection, otherwise, the monitor caps out at 480Hz native. When connected via HDMI, the refresh rate drops to 240Hz.

And speaking of ports, the AW2524H has two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A 3.2 (two downstream, one downstream/charging, one downstream with Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer), one USB-B 3.2 (upstream), a Kensington lock, and a 3.5mm audio port.

With sustainable packaging pretty much de rigueur nowadays, Alienware is boasting that the packaging the AW2524H ships in uses 75% recycled cardboard, or 50% less than previous methods. A quarter of the display’s stand and enclosure are made of 25% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastics. Going a step further, the carry handle is made of Ocean Bound Plastic. It’d be great to see more of the latter in future products.

Pricing is unknown at the time of writing, but availability in North America is expected to be March 2023.

