Amazon discounts these Acer and Asus Chromebooks for as low as $275

In this day and age, laptops are no longer a luxury. They have now evolved as essential devices in our everyday lives, for jobs ranging from getting school work done to preparing office documents and reports. For anyone looking for a secondary computer or a laptop designed for web browsing, however, Chromebooks are a great alternative. This breed of laptops stores data online and uses Google apps, which eliminates the need for large hard drives.

Two solid Chromebook options that won’t hurt your pocket are the Acer Chromebook 15 and the Asus Chromebook C425. Amazon has them on sale right now, letting you in on up to $170 off plus an additional $60 discount when your Amazon Rewards Visa gets approved. Jump on these offers now to save on a brand-name Chromebook, whether it’s for you or a holiday gift for a loved one.

15.6-Inch Acer Chromebook 15 – $275, was $350

The Chromebook 15 does not have a premium price tag, but its design suggests it deserves one. Acer gave it an aluminum cover with symmetric, perfectly rounded corners and a classic hairline-brush finish, exuding a luxurious look that is leagues ahead of most Chromebooks at this price point.

With a Full HD IPS display, this Acer Chromebook makes productivity, web browsing, and media consumption a delight. Images are vivid and text is sharp, and the device comes complete with a touchscreen capability that lets you see and do more with less scrolling. The screen can also be laid out completely flat or turned up to 180 degrees, a useful function for sharing and discussion. Two full-sized upward-facing speakers are present as well to give songs more depth, bring movies to life, and make games more engaging.

Inside the Chromebook 15 is the Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core processor backed by 4GB of RAM. This combo can handle basic computing tasks as well as moderate multitasking. It also fares well away from the cable, as Acer claims it can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. That’s more than enough power to last you through a full day of productivity or entertainment.

14-Inch Asus Chromebook C425 – $330, was $500

If you’re after something more compact and more powerful, the Asus Chromebook C425 is a great pick. It flaunts a premium metallic design finished with elegant diamond-cut edges, plus a lightweight 13-inch body that’s easy to travel with. Other practical design features we love are the NanoEdge display for a near-borderless experience and a full-size backlit keyboard for comfortable and accurate typing.

For visuals, Asus gave this laptop a 14-inch screen with ultra-slim bezels. The display has a 178-degree wide-view technology for superb imagery in a lot of angles, coupled with a Full HD resolution to bring true-to-life picture quality. Similar to the Acer Chromebook 15, the screen of this Asus model has a 180-degree hinge that allows it to be fully opened and laid completely flat. It can also deliver surround-sound effects, thanks to the stereo speakers that generate high-fidelity audio.

The Asus Chromebook C425 packs an Intel Core M3 processor that promises snappy performance for everyday computing tasks. This chip is backed by 8GB of RAM, providing you with an additional boost for multitasking. And with a battery life of up to 12 hours, you can stay productive on the go for a whole day.

