  1. Computing

Acer’s oddest laptop, the ConceptD 7 Ezel, just got a powerful upgrade

By

Acer is upgrading its lineup of ConceptD laptops, bringing Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors to the ConceptD 3, ConceptD 5, and ConceptD 7 series of laptops. Though the specifications on these sleek notebooks may look like a mobile gaming rig, these laptops are designed for and targeted at content creators, and they come packed with processing and graphics power. The upgraded silicon on these laptops makes them terrific workstations for video and photo editing on the go.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel is the flagship notebook model in Acer’s creator series, and this year the processor has been upgraded to Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7-11800H. Acer is also pairing the CPU with Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile graphics card, making it a powerful content creation system that could double as a mobile gaming rig. And if you need more horsepower under the hood, upgrading to the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro will bring even stronger performance with Intel Zeon W-11955M processor and either Nvidia’s RTX A5000 or A3000 mobile GPUs.

Creators will appreciate the Ezel’s 15.6-inch Pantone-validated touchscreen display that covers up to 100% of the Adobe RGB color space. Acer’s unique Ezel Hinge allows the screen to float on top of the keyboard and can be adjusted to various positions. It also includes Wacom’s EMR stylus for sketching and drawing.

Other specifications include support for up to 2TB of PCIe solid-state drives, 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and support for dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you don’t quite need that level of performance, Acer also has a more modest ConceptD 3 Pro and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro, both of which top out with Intel’s Core i7 CPU and Nvidia’s T1200 mobile GPU. The ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro features similar styling to its flagship cousin.

ConceptD 5 series

Clad in an all-metal design, the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro notebooks feature Intel’s 11th Gen Core H-series processors with up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTSX 3060 mobile graphics. The Pro model tops out with either an A5000 or A3000 RTX-series GPU. Other features include up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid-state storage, 54GB of RAM, and Acer’s custom Vortex Flow cooling system.

These laptops feature a 16-inch 3K Pantone-validated display for color accuracy, and the panels support 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screens have minimal bezels, with an 87% display to body ratio. The laptops use a slightly taller 16:10 aspect ratio panel to give creators more space.

Acer boasts a silent keyboard and ultra-wide 6-inch Gorilla Glass-covered touchpad with fingerprint reader as some features that are sure to delight creatives with this laptop. The laptops come in more understated tones of black or white.

Pricing for the series starts at just $1,599 for the ConceptD 3 Ezel, which will go on sale in December. The ConceptD 5 series starts at $1,999 when it goes on sale in August, while the ConceptD 7 Ezel will start at $2,499.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Newegg deals for June 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Acer brings a powerful update to its Predator Orion PC gaming desktops

Acer Predator Orion 3000

These 3 new Predator gaming displays are large, fast, and ungodly expensive

acer three predator gaming monitors x28 x38s cg437ks k m79i6a

Acer’s new Swift X is an ultrathin laptop with the RTX 3050 Ti under the hood

acer launches new swift x and travelmate p6 laptops sfx14 41g 02

Acer launches the first 17-inch Chromebook, and it’s just $380

acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t lifestyle 01

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE hands-on review: A display from the future

acer predator triton 500 se hands on 1

Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

best hdr monitors alienware aw5520qf

Computex 2021: Here’s what to expect from Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and more

amd 7nm radeon rx 5000 navi ryzen 3 zen 2 computex lisa su screen 1

The biggest problems with Windows 10, and how to fix them

Windows 10 home screen

Nvidia nets at least $400 million per year from cryptocurrency mining

rtx 3080 07

Dell may have won the Memorial Day sales with this laptop deal

dell inspiron 14 deal memorial day sale 2021

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

The best printers for 2021

Epson Surecolor P400 review