Acer’s new workstations are more powerful than ever before

Acer has just announced that the ConceptD workstations will receive an update, and this applies to both desktops and laptops.

Made for creators and other professionals, the workstations will now benefit from Intel Alder Lake processors as well as the latest Nvidia graphics cards.

Acer’s announcement comprises a total of three products, all of which are continuations of existing product lines and have just received a much-welcome update: The ConceptD 5 laptop, ConceptD 5 500 desktop, and the compact ConceptD 100 desktop. Although we’ll start seeing these hitting the market later this year, Acer has already released the full specifications, granting us some insight into these beautiful desktops.

When we say beautiful, we truly mean it — the ConceptD desktop workstations have a very stylish, minimalist look that stands out from similar products. Let’s start with the ConceptD 500.

Combining a matte white chassis with amber lighting, it looks inspiring all on its own, and it was made to suit people who rely on inspiration on a daily basis — graphic designers, architects, 3D animators, video editors, and other professionals in need of a powerful workstation.

Housed inside the pretty, mid-sized chassis are some of the best components the market can currently offer. Acer’s update brings this desktop up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as a choice of either Nvidia RTX A4000 or a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The computer can support up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM and has plenty of storage to offer, with a maximum of 4TB.

The impressive ConceptD 500 is followed by the small form factor ConceptD 100. While it’s definitely on the compact side, it still should be capable of delivering ample amounts of power. Similar to the 500 in design and yet unique, it serves up a slightly worse set of specifications, but it still makes for an impressive workstation for those who don’t quite need the extra oomph of the ConceptD 500.

In the ConceptD 100, users can expect to find either a 12th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor as well as Nvidia’s T400 or T1000 graphics card. These desktops also support up to 128GB of DDR4 memory but scale the storage options down a notch: Instead of a 4TB SSD, users can pick up a 2TB HDD and a 2TB SSD.

The last new release comes in the form of the refreshed ConceptD 5 laptop workstation, also available in a Pro version. For those who might need to take their work on the go, they will certainly make a solid option for resource-heavy tasks such as CAD modeling and various content creation.

The new laptops will arrive with an up to Core i7-12700H processor as well as Nvidia’s laptop graphics cards, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 SDRAM, and a maximum of 2TB SSD storage. The screen on these will also be quite impressive, with a WQUXGA OLED panel with 3840 x 2400 resolution that promises to deliver bright, vivid colors to aid you in your daily work. There’s almost no doubt they’ll make it onto our list of the best mobile workstations in the future.

The ConceptD 5 laptop will arrive in August priced at $2,499 and above, followed by the Pro in September, starting at $2,599. As for the desktops, the ConceptD 100 workstation will first open up availability in EMEA, starting at 999 euros in September, while the ConceptD 500 will be priced at 1,199 euros from the get-go.

