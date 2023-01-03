 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This bike desk lets you power your laptop with your workout

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Acer announced the eKinekt BD 3 bike desk at CES 2023 on Tuesday as a hybrid exercise machine and work desk that promotes sustainability and health.

The company said the eKinekt BD 3 utilizes the kinetic energy from the user’s own pedaling to power the exercise bike, as well as to charge devices as a secondary function. Much like a standard exercise machine, the bike includes an LCD display and a companion smartphone app, which allows you to keep track of your tasks, whether they be exercise or work.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 desk close up.

Additionally, the machine includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, as well as a bag hook, and a beverage holder.

Related

The exercise aspect of the machine allows the bike to convert kinetic energy into an electric charge. Acer notes that “one hour of constant cycling at 60 revolutions per minute on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power.”

This energy is enough to in turn charge laptops, smartphones, or other devices that you might be using as you work at your bike while staying active. There is an LED charging indicator on the back of the bike that dictates that the kinetic energy is being converted.

For the work aspect of the machine, it includes a wide desk that you can use as a solid working space. The eKinekt BD 3 includes a Working Mode, which sets the desk to move closer and allows the chair to sit in an upright position for more attentive typing while still being able to pedal.

There is also a Sports Mode, which moves the desk further away, allowing you to have more leg room to lean in, more like a standard exercise bike. You can shift between these two modes by sliding to the desk manually.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 in Working Mode.

The companion app that works with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 allows you to track information about riding duration, distance, and speed, as well as calories burned and watts generated while pedaling. You can also add user profiles to the app, and input personal details, including height, weight, gender, and age, which will help to generate a workout history and progress over time.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 will be available in North America as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June selling for $1,000 and 1,000 euros respectively.

Adding to the sustainability of the product, the desk and protective covering on the eKinekt BD 3 are made of post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
CES 2023: Acer’s new all-in-ones look like serious iMac competitors
A top-down view of the Aspire S 32 all-in-one with someone using the peripherals.
Nvidia brings the mighty RTX 4090 to laptops at CES 2023
nvidia announces rtx 40 mobile gpus special address at ces 2023 16 27 screenshot 2
Dell’s new 6K UltraSharp refuses to sacrifice pixel density for size
The Dell UltraSharp 6K monitor connected to a laptop on a desk.
Intel’s 24-core laptop CPU might outclass desktop i9 processors
A render of Intel's H-series mobile processors.
Best Buy 24-hour sale: save $300 on this Lenovo gaming laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Best Buy sale: Time is running out to get this Windows laptop for $100
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.
Need a laptop for school? This top-rated model is $170 right now
Side and reverse angles of the Asus 14-inch laptop against a white background.
AMD responds to GPU overheating issues with RX 7900 XTX
RX 7900 XTX installed in a test bench.
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
Forget text-to-image; this AI makes videos from your prompts
Watching a video on the iPhone 14 Plus.
AMD RX 7900 XTX: we tested ray tracing in 14 games, with mixed results
Radeon logo on the RX 7900 XTX.
We’re not in a GPU shortage, but it sure feels like one
The RTX 4080 graphics card on a pink background.