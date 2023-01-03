Acer announced the eKinekt BD 3 bike desk at CES 2023 on Tuesday as a hybrid exercise machine and work desk that promotes sustainability and health.

The company said the eKinekt BD 3 utilizes the kinetic energy from the user’s own pedaling to power the exercise bike, as well as to charge devices as a secondary function. Much like a standard exercise machine, the bike includes an LCD display and a companion smartphone app, which allows you to keep track of your tasks, whether they be exercise or work.

Additionally, the machine includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, as well as a bag hook, and a beverage holder.

The exercise aspect of the machine allows the bike to convert kinetic energy into an electric charge. Acer notes that “one hour of constant cycling at 60 revolutions per minute on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power.”

This energy is enough to in turn charge laptops, smartphones, or other devices that you might be using as you work at your bike while staying active. There is an LED charging indicator on the back of the bike that dictates that the kinetic energy is being converted.

For the work aspect of the machine, it includes a wide desk that you can use as a solid working space. The eKinekt BD 3 includes a Working Mode, which sets the desk to move closer and allows the chair to sit in an upright position for more attentive typing while still being able to pedal.

There is also a Sports Mode, which moves the desk further away, allowing you to have more leg room to lean in, more like a standard exercise bike. You can shift between these two modes by sliding to the desk manually.

The companion app that works with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 allows you to track information about riding duration, distance, and speed, as well as calories burned and watts generated while pedaling. You can also add user profiles to the app, and input personal details, including height, weight, gender, and age, which will help to generate a workout history and progress over time.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 will be available in North America as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June selling for $1,000 and 1,000 euros respectively.

Adding to the sustainability of the product, the desk and protective covering on the eKinekt BD 3 are made of post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR).

